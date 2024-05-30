Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or the "Company"), an emerging North American leader in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market with a platform that modernizes budgets and payments for enterprises and consumers is pleased to announce it has signed a strategic licensing Agreement for the Hank Equity Builder product with Helo.

Hank Equity Builder is a unique, consumer budget, cash management and savings enablement platform. It empowers consumers with goal setting and cash management automation modules to make it easier to pay off debt and save for longer-term retirement goals. Helo, powered by Nightingale Wealth Solutions, a well-established financial advisory firm, has extensive experience in providing financial advice, retirement planning, goal setting and goal management for consumers, with intricate knowledge of the complex tax and product strategies required to help Americans retire comfortably. Helo as well as members of the Nightingale Wealth Solutions team are providing their financial advisory, planning and wellness expertise in the design of Equity Builder, which will be brought to market in the US branded as "Helo" through the Helo Channel.

The Helo product, powered by the Hank BaaS platform, will be offered to enterprise clients as a benefit for their employees as well as direct to consumers as an automated cash management, retirement planning and goal execution solution, as a subscription service.

Highlights of the Agreement:

Five-year term with prescribed minimum, paying subscribers, evergreening upon achievement of 140,000 paying subscribers; Helo has the exclusive right to resell Equity Builder and the Helo customizations in the US during the term provided that they deliver a minimum annual net subscriber growth of at least 30,000 new paying users annually; Both parties will share in subscription revenues approximately 50/50; At 100,000 users, and assuming an average subscription cost of $30/month, Hank would earn USD$18 million in annual recurring revenue; Helo will invest USD$500,000 into Hank; Helo is responsible for branding, promotion, selling, marketing, enterprise account management, customer acquisition costs and distribution to prospective users and enterprise clients. Hank provides the banking-as-a-service platform with banking, regulatory, R&D, Helo customizations, integrations and software as a service; The Helo Sandbox will be launched in 2024 with the full version of the Helo product coming to market early in 2025.

"Helo started at the ground floor with us in developing the Hank Equity Builder product and today's announcement formalizes our partnership and commitment to help prepare Helo users for retirement by managing their cash flow, financial plans and other aspects of wealth management, " said Michael Hilmer, Chairperson and CEO of Hank Payments. He added "Our partnership with Helo reflects our commitment to diversifying Hank revenue streams and expanding our delivery of value across different market segments with trusted experts and partners from those markets."

Ariel Dangelo, founder of Helo, commented "Hank's platform is powerful and will help our clients accelerate equity growth by automating debt reduction and saving for short and long-term goals, which will help us to better serve our clients once our Helo customizations are integrated and launched. Hank is the ideal partner for us given their platform's history, and proven results in delivering benefits for consumers." She added "We expect to achieve 50,000 users by late 2025, with USD$18 million in recurring annual revenue to be shared equally with Hank, and then doubling to 100,000 users in 2026. Together, and with our expertise and passion for financial wellness we are confident in our ability to profitably scale and serve hundreds of thousands of Americans over the coming years."

About Nightingale Wealth Solutions and Helo

Nightingale Wealth Solutions is a distinguished woman-owned independent wealth management firm located in Westwood, MA. With a commitment to delivering unparalleled financial expertise, they specialize in a comprehensive range of services including financial planning, wealth management, insurance/risk management, college planning, generational wealth transfer, legacy planning, real estate portfolio exit strategies, and tax-advantaged strategies. With decades of experience, they provide clients with tailored strategies to secure their financial futures. Their dedication to excellence, combined with a passion for personalized service, sets Nightingale Wealth Solutions apart as a trusted partner in achieving financial success and security. https://nwsadvisors.com/. Helo consumer and enterprise platforms are being launched with the expertise of Nightingale, making financial management and advisory services much more accessible for Americans.

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank Payments Corp (the Company or "Hank") is a North American leader in consumer Fintech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platforms that manages consumer cash flow and budgets on an automated basis using proprietary algorithms that collect, store and disburse cash as required to discharge obligations in a timely fashion. The Hank stack provides for several vertical market applications of the technology, with features specific to channels and enterprise accounts ("Partners") that allow those partners to operate new lines of business and revenue streams, using Hank. The Partners benefit from new revenue streams and powerful insights that open up additional opportunities for Partners to grow assets using Hank. The Company operates exclusively across the USA, with certain leadership and technology functions in Toronto. Hank houses the complex technology, banking, treasury, customer service, sales and operations teams that acquire and service consumers. Hank currently charges upfront enrolment/setup fees and recurring monthly fees based on the types and quantity of payments that Hank Payments administers for the consumer (the "Users"). The Company acquires Users through various channels including (i) small to medium sized enterprises (the "SME Partners") and (ii) large enterprise businesses (the "Enterprise Partners"). The Company's BaaS model is emerging which is expected to add additional fees including software licensing and usage fees. For more information visit our website at www.hankpayments.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. Financial performance figures in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated by "U" representing United States Dollars.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including without limitation the Shares beginning trading on the TSXV. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

