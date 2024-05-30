

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global unemployment numbers will fall modestly this year, but unequal access to jobs is still a problem worldwide, particularly for women in poorer countries, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a new report.



The updated World Employment and Social Outlook report predicts that the global unemployment rate will be 4.9 per cent in 2024, slightly down from 5 per cent in 2023.



This represents a revision from the previous projection in January of 5.2 per cent for this year, which is expected to flatten in 2025, with unemployment remaining at 4.9 per cent.



Currently, the number of people worldwide without a job but who want to work stands at 402 million. This includes 183 million people who are counted as unemployed.



Women, especially those in low-income countries, are disproportionately affected by the lack of job opportunities.



'Despite our efforts to reduce global inequalities, the labor market remains an uneven playing field, especially for women,' said ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo.



In low-income countries, more than one in five women, 22.8 per cent, are unable to find work, compared with almost one in seven men, or 15.3 per cent.



This contrasts with high-income countries, where the rate is nearly 10 per cent for women and 7.3 per cent for men.



