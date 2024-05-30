

Datuk Benson Lau, Managing Director of Varia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Varia Berhad ("Varia" or the "Group"), an experienced player in the field of construction and property development, is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024 (?Q4 FY2024?), demonstrating substantial growth and continued momentum from previous quarters. Varia's revenue for Q4 FY2024 surged to RM65.78 million, showcasing a 1,654% increase compared to a negative revenue of RM4.23 million in corresponding year's quarter (?Q4 FY2023?), primarily driven by the successful integration of Pembinaan Teguh Maju Sdn Bhd (?PTM?) and strategic leadership initiatives, highlights the new management's effectiveness in steering the Group towards sustainable growth.The Group reported a Profit Before Tax (?PBT?) of RM1.99 million in Q4 FY2024, a 33% increase from a PBT of RM1.49 million in the same period last year. This robust performance was primarily driven by the construction segment, which continues to benefit from the full integration of PTM.The construction segment generated RM58.62 million in revenue and RM5.90 million in PBT, with key contributions from projects such as Perkeso, Pulau Indah, and Kuarters Hospital Pulau Pinang (?KHPP?). For property segment, Taman Arowana Phase 1, 106 units of single-storey development project generated revenue of RM0.35 million and a gross profit of RM0.05 million.For the twelve months ended 31 March 2024 (?12M FY2024?), Varia's revenue stood at RM148.31 million, a remarkable 404% increase from RM29.41 million in the corresponding period of the previous year (?12M FY2023?). The Group achieved a PBT of RM8.39 million for 12M FY2024, a substantial turnaround from a Loss Before Tax (?LBT?) of RM10.81 million in 12M FY2023.Datuk Benson Lau, Managing Director of Varia, remarked, "The strategic acquisition of PTM and the successful execution of significant projects have been pivotal to Varia's outstanding financial performance in Q4 FY2024. Our revenue growth and improved profitability highlight our capability to deliver on our strategic goals. We are optimistic about sustaining this momentum as we continue to explore new opportunities within the construction and property development sectors."Looking forward, Varia is poised for continued growth, bolstered by PTM's diversified order book valued at RM1.10 billion, which includes a mix of building construction and mechanical and electrical (M&E) projects. On 29 January 2024, Mewah Kota Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Varia, was awarded a Letter of Award from Kator Construction Sdn Bhd for the ?Rancangan Tebatan Banjir Sungai Klang di Seksyen 25 Shah Alam, Daerah Klang, Selangor? project. This project, valued at RM94.86 million, will span 60 months, commencing on 1 February 2024.Varia Berhad https://stella-holdings.com.my/Source: Varia BerhadCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.