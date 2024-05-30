Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: The State of IT in Healthcare Systems

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Baker Tilly

On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, host Mark Ross interviews Ed Ricks, a director in Baker Tilly's Healthcare Solutions Practice. Ed is a former Healthcare System CIO and COO. Together, they discussed several topics related to the overall healthcare environment with a significant lean towards IT related matters.

Specific topics of discussion include:

The impact of recent ransomware and information security breaches related to healthcare provider organizations.

How healthcare systems are responding to decrease the impact of these events.

The current state of healthcare IT

How healthcare systems can optimize their IT environment

Healthcare M&A activity and if it hast resulted in improved efficiencies

What Ed misses and doesn't miss about being in the role of CIO at a healthcare system organization.

