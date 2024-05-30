US-based Apricus Generation, which aims to build a national distributed solar and battery development platform, says that Toronto's Nexus Renewables is its first strategic acquisition. Apricus Generation said it has acquired a controlling interest in Nexus Renewables, a Toronto-based developer of solar and energy storage projects and independent power producer (IPP). Florida-based Apricus Generation said the deal with Nexus Renewables is its first strategic acquisition since it launched earlier this year. It did not provide any additional details about the financial terms of the transaction. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...