Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Solid Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

ATHENS, Greece, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) ("we" or the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today reported net income of $11.4 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $11.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The 2024 first quarter results compared to a net income of $15.7 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.6 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.89 and $0.29, respectively.



Revenue was $22.4 million ($21.6 million net of voyage expenses) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $29.5 million ($28.0 million net of voyage expenses) for the same period in 2023. This decrease was attributable to the decrease in time-charter equivalent rates ("TCE rates") realized during the quarter, and to the decrease in the ownership days following the sale of the vessel P. Kikuma in December 2023. Fleetwide, the average TCE rate for the first quarter of 2024 was $33,857, compared with an average rate of $41,157 for the same period in 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $17.3 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the results of the first quarter of 2024, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"During the first quarter of 2024, the tanker market remained solid supported by the ongoing shift in trade patterns arising from the Russian oil trade and Red Sea disruptions and resulting in longer haul tanker voyages. The increased ton-mile demand, in conjunction with limited supply growth, continues to sustain tanker charter rates at firm levels. This enabled our Company to achieve a fleetwide average time charter equivalent rate of $33,857 per day, corresponding to quarterly revenues of $22.4 million. As a result, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we generated net income attributable to common stockholders of $11.0 million, representing an increase of 137%, compared to the same period in 2023.

"Going forward, we believe that the solid tanker market environment will be sustainable, prompting our continued focus on a fleet deployment strategy that emphasizes balanced exposure to short- and medium-term time charter contracts and the spot market. Specifically, five of our Aframax tankers are currently operating under time charter contracts with first-class charterers, securing a fixed revenue backlog of approximately $38.5 million, based on the minimum duration of each contract. Our remaining two Aframax tankers operate under pool arrangements, benefiting from exposure to the prevailing robust Aframax spot rates.

"Looking ahead, we believe our fleet expansion and renewal strategy is consistent with our view of continuing favorable market fundamentals. As previously announced, we have entered into shipbuilding contracts for the construction of three LNG-ready LR2 Aframax tankers and one LR1 chemical/product oil tanker, expected to be delivered to our Company between late 2025 and early 2027. These vessels, which will be equipped with scrubbers and water ballast treatment systems, will feature the latest high-specification engines and comply with stringent emission requirements. Our decision to acquire these three identical LR2 Aframax "sister" vessels, along with our first LR1 chemical/product oil tanker, reflects our focus on fuel efficiency and our commitment to participate in the energy transition. Our newbuilding commitments are supported by the recently announced 5-year time charter employment contracts for our three newbuilding LR2 Aframax tankers, which will generate gross revenues of $169.8 million and supplement our existing revenue backlog of $38.5 million. We believe that our financial position is strong, with a quarter-end cash balance (including restricted cash) of approximately $60.8 million representing 1.1x our outstanding bank debt, and aggregate revenue backlog of $208.3 million, corresponding to 94% of all our remaining newbuilding capital expenditures."

Corporate Developments

Update on Outstanding Shares and Warrants

As of May 29, 2024, the Company had outstanding 12,310,930 common shares. In addition, the following common share purchase warrants were outstanding as of such date:

Class A Warrants to purchase up to 567,366 common shares at an exercise price of $15.75 per common share;

Warrants issued July 19, 2022, to purchase up to 1,033,333 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share;

Warrants issued August 16, 2022, to purchase up to 2,122,222 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share;

Series A Warrants issued March 3, 2023, which are exchangeable for up to 14,300 common shares; and

Series B Warrants issued March 3, 2023, to purchase up to 4,167,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.25 per common share.



Finally, the Company had 50,726 shares of its Series B Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and 1,426,692 shares of its Series C Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock outstanding.

Tanker Market Update for the First Quarter of 2024:

Tanker fleet supply was 691.4 million dwt, up 0.3% from 689.4 million dwt from the previous quarter and up 1.4% from Q1 2023 levels of 681.9 million dwt.

Tanker demand in billion ton-miles is projected to increase by 4.1% in 2024, supported by notable growth in global crude oil trade volumes coupled with solid demand observed in the Atlantic - Asia trade. Furthermore, trade flow shifts arising from the ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea area, increase average distance traveled and further support ton-mile demand growth.

Tanker fleet supply in deadweight terms is estimated to grow by just 0.8% in 2024 and by a moderate 2.0% in 2025.

Crude oil tanker fleet utilization is expected to average 85.5% over the next three years, as compared to an average of 84.6% in 2023.

Newbuilding tanker contracting was 15.9 million dwt in the first quarter, resulting in a tanker orderbook-to-fleet ratio of 9.4%.

Daily spot charter rates for Aframax tankers averaged $56,338, down 8.1% from the previous quarter average of $61,277 and down 28.5% from the Q1 2023 average of $78,764.

The value of a 10-year-old Aframax tanker at the end of the first quarter was $58.0 million, up 5.5% from $55.0 million in the previous quarter, and up 16.0% from $50.0 million in Q1 2023.

The number of tankers used for floating storage (excluding dedicated storage) stood at 114 (14.1 million dwt) on March 29,2024 up 28.1% from 89 (10.7 million dwt) at the end of the previous quarter and down 25.0% from 152 (20.8 million dwt) on March 31, 2023.

Global oil consumption was 102.1 million bpd, down 0.3% from the previous quarter level of 102.4 million bpd, and up 1.2% from Q1 2023 levels of 100.9 million bpd.

Global oil production was 102.2 million bpd, down 0.5% from the previous quarter level of 102.7 million bpd and up 1.3% from Q1 2023 levels of 101.0 million bpd.

OECD commercial inventories were 2,734 million barrels, down 1.4% from the previous quarter level of 2,773 million barrels, and down 0.4% from Q1 2023 levels of 2,746 million barrels.

The above market outlook update is based on information, data, and estimates derived from industry sources. There can be no assurances that such trends will continue or that anticipated developments in tanker demand, fleet supply or other market indicators will materialize. While we believe the market and industry information included in this release to be generally reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (in thousands of US Dollars, except per share data, fleet data and average daily results) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Revenue $ 22,371 $ 29,527 Voyage expenses 804 1,540 Vessel operating expenses 4,874 5,143 Net income 11,431 15,695 Net income attributable to common stockholders 10,972 4,623 Earnings per common share, basic 0.89 0.68 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.29 0.55 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 7.0 8.0 Number of vessels 7.0 8.0 Ownership days 637 720 Available days 637 680 Operating days (1) 624 677 Fleet utilization 98.0 % 99.6 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (2) $ 33,857 $ 41,157 Daily vessel operating expenses (3) $ 7,651 $ 7,143

__________

(1) Operating days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire. The specific calculation counts as on-hire the days of the ballast leg of the spot voyages, as long as a charter party is in place. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues. (2) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as revenue (voyage, time charter and pool revenue), less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., voyage (spot) charters, time charters and bareboat charters). (3) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance and vessel registry, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, lubricant costs, tonnage taxes, regulatory fees, environmental costs, lay-up expenses and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of May 30, 2024)

Performance Shipping Inc.'s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel

Year of

Build

Capacity

Builder

Vessel

Type

Charter Type

Notes

Operating Aframax Tanker Vessels 1 BLUE MOON 2011 104,623 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Crude Time-Charter 2 BRIOLETTE 2011 104,588 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Crude Time-Charter 3 P. YANBU 2011 105,391 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Crude Time-Charter 4 P. SOPHIA 2009 105,071 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Crude Pool 5 P. ALIKI 2010 105,304 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Product Pool 6 P. MONTEREY 2011 105,525 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Crude Time-Charter 7 P. LONG BEACH 2013 105,408 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Product Time-Charter Newbuilding LR1 and LR2 Tanker Vessels

8 HULL 1515 - 114,000 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Company Limited and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Limited Product Time-Charter 1 9 HULL 1596 - 114,000 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. ("CSTC") and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. Product Time-Charter 1 10 HULL 1597 - 114,000 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. ("CSTC") and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. Product Time-Charter 1 11 HULL 1624 - 75,000 DWT Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd. Chemical/ Product - 1 As previously announced, the Company has secured five-year time charter contracts for three of its newbuilding vessels, with employment to commence upon delivery of the vessels in the fourth quarter of 2025, and first and second quarter of 2026.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to future market conditions, and the delivery of the vessels we have agreed to acquire.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending," and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, dry-docking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial results, availability of financing and refinancing, including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including "trade wars", armed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

(See financial tables attached)

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 REVENUE: Revenue $ 22,371 $ 29,527 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses 804 1,540 Vessel operating expenses 4,874 5,143 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 3,300 3,688 General and administrative expenses 2,124 1,662 Reversal for credit losses - (16 ) Foreign currency losses 11 30 Operating income $ 11,258 $ 17,480 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest and finance costs (665 ) (3,085 ) Interest income 833 348 Changes in fair value of warrants' liability 5 952 Total other income / (expenses), net $ 173 $ (1,785 ) Net income $ 11,431 $ 15,695 Deemed dividend to the Series C preferred stockholders due to triggering of a down-round feature - (9,809 ) Deemed dividend to the July 2022 and August 2022 warrants holders due to triggering of a down-round feature - (789 ) Dividends on preferred stock (459 ) (474 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 10,972 $ 4,623 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.89 $ 0.68 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.55 Weighted average number of common shares, basic 12,279,676 6,815,828 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 39,080,005 8,763,703 UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 11,431 $ 15,695 Comprehensive income $ 11,431 $ 15,695

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Expressed in thousands of US Dollars) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023*

ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 60,750 $ 68,267 Advances for vessels under construction and other vessels' costs 33,812 11,303 Vessels, net 198,937 202,108 Other fixed assets, net 41 44 Other assets 9,726 14,544 Total assets $ 303,266 $ 296,266 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term bank debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs $ 53,030 $ 54,886 Other liabilities 6,080 8,196 Total stockholders' equity 244,156 233,184 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 303,266 $ 296,266 * The balance sheet data as of December 31, 2023 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 17,340 $ 18,679 Net Cash used in Investing Activities $ (22,515 ) $ (378 ) Net Cash (used in) / provided by Financing Activities $ (2,342 ) $ 8,179



