Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") is pleased to announce sold out status for Tier I speaking slots, while industry companies and investors continue to sign up daily at Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, to be held in Quebec City, June 4-06, 2024.

"We are delighted to announce that we are officially sold out of our speaking slots for 2024. This year, THE Event has grown in stature with the inclusion of a number of large cap issuers, government officials and a record number of new sponsors and investors who will be participating in this unique Canadian global mining investment conference," stated Joanne Jobin, Founder & CEO of THE Event. "THE Event is now being recognized for its conference standards in the mining industry, providing a platform for issuers, investors, and industry leaders to network, share insights, and explore over 300+ investment opportunities. With our rapid growth profile, notable sponsors, and commitment to value-add initiatives, as well as our mission to meet the mining industry's needs with innovative student sponsorship programs and diversity, THE Event is now to set be a pivotal occasion in the global mining investment calendar."

This year, THE Event will host over 150 industry companies including 108 mining companies at the Centre des congrès de Québec. Please see the 2024 Agenda and Brochure with all presenters, panelists and speakers on our website www.themininginvestmentevent.com

THE Participating Mining Companies

* 1x1's Only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev.

Abcourt Mines Inc.*

TSX-V: ABI E-Power Resources Inc.^^

CSE: EPR Lode Gold Resources^^*

TSX-V: LOD; OTCQB: SBMIF Quebec Precious Metals^^

TSXV: QPM; OTCQB: CJCFF Abitibi Metals Corp.*#

CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF E2Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB: ETUGF Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQB: MGMLF Rackla Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: RAK Advanced Gold Exploration~

CSE: AUEX Emperor Metals Corp.^^#

CSE: AUOZ: OTCQB: EMAUF Maritime Resources Corp.

TSX-V: MAE Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF Adyton Resources Corp.

TSX-V: ADY Empress Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMPR; OTCQX: EMPYF Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Resouro Strategic Resources ^^

TSX-V: RSM. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM EMX Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMX; NYSE: EMX Mineros S.A.

TSX: MSA Sherritt International Corp

TSX: S Alamos Gold Inc. ~

TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI Evolve Royalties ~

Private Mosaic Minerals Corp. ~

CSE: MOC Silver Mountain Resources *

TSX-V: AGMR; OTCQB: AGMRF Allied Gold Corporation

TSX: AAUC Exiro Minerals Corp.*

Private* Nevada Organic Phosphate^^

CSE: NOP SRQ Resources Inc.^^

TSX-V: SRQ Amex Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF Exploits Discovery Corp.

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF Niobay Metals Inc.^^#

TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Aston Minerals Ltd*

ASX: ASO Falco Resources Ltd.

TSX-V: FPC Nion Nickel Inc.

Private Starcore International Mines*

TSX: SAM Atex Resources Inc.

TSX-V: ATX Firefly Metals Ltd.

ASX: FFM Northern Superior Resources TSX-V: SUP; OTCQB: NSUPF STLLR Gold Inc.*

TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF Atha Energy Corp.

TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF First Phosphate Corp.#

CSE: PHOS NORTHX NICKEL CORP*

CSE: NIX Strategic Resources Inc

TSX-V:SR Avanti Gold Corporation

CSE: AGC FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF Nouveau Monde Graphite

TSX: NOU; NYSE: NMG Temas Resources Corp.^^

CSE: TMAS; OTCQB: TMASF Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

TSX: AYA; OTCX: AYASF Geovic Metals*

Private Nuvau Minerals Corp.*#

Private Strikepoint Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: SKP; OTCQB: STKXF Blackbird Critical Metals ^^*

CSE: BBRD; OTCQB: BBCMF Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN O3 Mining Inc.#

TSX-V: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Blue Thunder Mining Inc.^^

TSX-V: BLUE GoGold Resources Inc.

TSX: GGD; OTCQX: GLGDF Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV Tudor Gold Corp.

TSX-V: TUD Brunswick Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

TSX:OR; NYSE: OR Unigold Inc.*

TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL Golden Cariboo Resources^^

CSE: GCC Osisko Metals Incorporated#

TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.*

TSX-V: VRB Calisto Cobre Resources.^^

Private Goliath Resources Limited*

TSX-V: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF Osisko Mining Inc.#

TSX: OSK Vior Inc.^^*

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF Canada Nickel Company

TSX-V: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: HAR Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF Vision Lithium Inc.

TSX-V: VLI; OTCQB: ABEPF Cartier Resources Inc. ~

TSX-V: ECR Hecla Mining Company

NYSE: HL Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Vizsla Silver Corp.

TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA Comet Lithium Corp^^

TSX-V: CLIC i80 Gold Corp.

TSX: IAU; IAUX:NYSE Perseverance Metals*

Private Volta Metals Ltd^^

CSE: VLTA Coniagas Battery Metals^^*

TSX-V: COS IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Piedmont Lithium Ltd.

NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF Delta Resources Limited^^

TSX-V: DLTA; OTCQB: DTARF iMetal Resources Inc^^ *

TSX-V: IMR; OTCQB: IMRFF Power Metals Corp.~

TSX-V: PWM; OTCQB: PWRMF Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF Denison Mines Corp.

TSX-DML; NYSE: DNN Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-V: LGC; OTCQB: LGCFF Power Nickel Inc.

TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQX: PNPNF West Red Lake Gold Mines

TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF Li-FT Power Ltd.

TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF Puma Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM; LSE:WPM Doré Copper Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: DCMC;OTCQX: DRCMF Lithium Royalty Corp.

TSX: LIRC; OTCQX: LITRF QC Copper & Gold Inc.

TSX:V: QCCU: OTCQB: QCCUF Winsome Resources Limited

ASX: ASX: WR1; OTCQB: WRSLF Dryden Gold Corp.*#

TSX-V: DRY Lithium Universe Limited

ASX: LU7 Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.*

TSX-V: PTU; OTCQB: PTUUF Winsome Resources Limited

ASX: ASX: WR1; OTCQB: WRSLF

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

