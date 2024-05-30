|Special Participant
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") is pleased to announce sold out status for Tier I speaking slots, while industry companies and investors continue to sign up daily at Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, to be held in Quebec City, June 4-06, 2024.
"We are delighted to announce that we are officially sold out of our speaking slots for 2024. This year, THE Event has grown in stature with the inclusion of a number of large cap issuers, government officials and a record number of new sponsors and investors who will be participating in this unique Canadian global mining investment conference," stated Joanne Jobin, Founder & CEO of THE Event. "THE Event is now being recognized for its conference standards in the mining industry, providing a platform for issuers, investors, and industry leaders to network, share insights, and explore over 300+ investment opportunities. With our rapid growth profile, notable sponsors, and commitment to value-add initiatives, as well as our mission to meet the mining industry's needs with innovative student sponsorship programs and diversity, THE Event is now to set be a pivotal occasion in the global mining investment calendar."
This year, THE Event will host over 150 industry companies including 108 mining companies at the Centre des congrès de Québec. Please see the 2024 Agenda and Brochure with all presenters, panelists and speakers on our website www.themininginvestmentevent.com
About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.
