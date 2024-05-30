Regions Bank: Economic Exercise: Regions Teaches Financial Fitness for a Better-Feeling Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Regions Bank

Regions Bank associates Share The Good by helping students begin building financial confidence.

By Nestor Mato | April 25, 2024

Interactive and engaging. Regions Bank Shared the Good this April by helping students across the Gulf Coast.

Regions Next Step® is the bank's free financial wellness program, and during Financial Literacy Month, Regions associates used the Next Step Reality Check series to give students an interactive and engaging way to learn about building and balancing a budget. The Reality Check challenges students to make financial decisions during the course and complete the experience with a budget surplus. During the Reality Check, students are assigned a persona and then make decisions based on common scenarios that will directly impact their budgets.

Finance Park - Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida

Regions associates volunteered with middle school students from both Academy Prep Center of Tampa and Academy Prep Center of St. Petersburg to teach banking basics at Junior Achievement's Financial Park.

Leading up to the Finance Park, Regions volunteers provided a series of lessons in the classroom, where they focused on personal finance, including learning about balancing a family budget, interest rates, how education affects earning potential, and how saving today pays off tomorrow.

"These presentations are a fun and interactive way to help students gain the knowledge and skills they need to make informed financial decisions," said Tricia Johnson, market executive for Regions Bank in St. Petersburg-Clearwater. "We are happy to serve a role in helping these young people learn more about banking so they can set themselves up for a more secure future."

During the event, Regions associates partnered with students to assume randomly assigned family and income scenarios. They utilize banking services, purchase housing, transportation, insurance, and other expenses, as well as make investment decisions.

"We are happy to serve a role in helping these young people learn more about banking so they can set themselves up for a more secure future." Tricia Johnson, market executive for Regions Bank

"It is the unfortunate reality that many young people are not taught about managing their finances before adulthood. This has afforded students the opportunity to consider how their future career choices may impact their financial mobility," said Jenna Dufficy, Assistant Head of School and Academic Dean of Academy Prep Center of Tampa. "Community partners like Regions Bank are transformative, helping our students fulfill the school's mission of becoming future community leaders."

Family Game Night - Dothan, Alabama

Children as young as 10 and their families were invited to a dinner and game night that included a Reality Check experience. Crimson Ridge Apartment residents were treated to pizza, sponsored by Regions Bank, as they learned about building and balancing a budget.

"These financial education events are designed to empower people with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions including in saving, investing, and debt management," said John Brown, market executive for Regions Bank in Dothan. "This partnership has the ability to teach skills that can last a lifetime and help lead to greater financial stability and success."

In addition to Financial Literacy Month, April is also Fair Housing Month. Crimson Ridge is an affordable housing community of Dothan Housing and houses over 100 families. Participants also received giveaways and prizes from both Regions and Dothan Housing.

"These financial education events are designed to empower people with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions including in saving, investing, and debt management." John Brown, market executive for Regions Bank

"There was excitement in the air as the Regions team brought the Next Step Financial Literacy Program to Crimson Ridge Apartments to impart valuable financial management lessons to our families," said Samuel P. Crawford, CEO of Dothan Housing. "Community partnerships and initiatives like this unite the community and inspire positive change intergenerationally."

Financial Fitness for Teens - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Physical education is important. Regions joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana to make it clear financial fitness is, too.

In collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs Louisiana Alliance 2024 Teen Summit, Regions volunteers taught 90 teens from around the state about the fundamentals of money management and financial responsibility.

"We wanted to help make sure young people know it is about more than making money; it's about appreciating the value of money," said Regions' Baton Rouge market executive, Amy Province. "It is especially helpful for these students who will soon step out into the world. Between bills, groceries, and other expenses, this exercise really does help them understand the importance of budgets and balances."

Regions associates also took part in a "Career Pathways" class to help give students the knowledge needed to navigate their professional journeys. A career in banking can take several forms, they shared, from roles at the branch around the corner to positions in Commercial Banking, the Mortgage division, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Marketing.

"We wanted to help make sure young people know it is about more than making money; it's about appreciating the value of money." Amy Province, Regions' Baton Rouge market executive

"Helping our Club members have these discussions fuels our mission, which is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, become productive, caring, responsible citizens," said the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, Angel Nelson. "With the support of community partners like Regions, we're able to expand our financial education programming and provide valuable resources. In turn, Regions is helping our young people approach their finances with confidence and knowledge."

Reality Check - Shreveport, Louisiana

Regions Bank teamed up with Volunteers of America of North Louisiana for three Regions Next Step Reality Check events in Shreveport. The LightHouse Teen Club at Highland Center, as well as the afterschool programs at Booker T. Washington High School and Broadmoor STEM Academy, all took part.

"These children are the future of our community, and it is essential they have the knowledge to be successful," said Regions' Shreveport market executive, Denny Moton. "It is especially helpful for the older students as they prepare for life after graduation. This exercise really does help them understand money management as they step into the real world."

In total, volunteers taught 50 students about avoiding financial pitfalls and understanding how to manage income and debt.

"These children are the future of our community, and it is essential they have the knowledge to be successful." Denny Moton, Regions' Shreveport market executive

"It is essential for our LightHouse kids to learn about personal finance because this portion of the curriculum is often missing in class. A lot of our older kids have jobs, and this activity allowed them to experience a scenario where they would have to provide for a family, prepare for daily life occurrences, and be an adult with limited income," said Victoria Morris, Volunteers of America Director for LightHouse Programs. "To see them contemplate and make the best decisions was refreshing. They learned to work with what they had, compromise, go without, and even negotiate."

And with what students learned at all these events, they're better prepared to build up savings, keep debt in check - and achieve financial confidence and success over time.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View the original press release on accesswire.com