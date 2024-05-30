Cold Laser Therapy Market worth $161.3 Million by 2031: Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cold laser therapy market size is calculated at USD 118.1 million in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 161.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new study by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. The global cold laser therapy market is projected to witness steady growth owing to rising adoption of non-invasive treatment procedures. Cold laser therapy provides an alternative to NSAID pain relievers and surgery as it helps reduce pain and swelling without any reported side effects.

Cold Laser Therapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $118.1 million Estimated Value by 2031 $161.3 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Device Type, By Laser Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising patient preference for non-invasive treatment procedures • Growing applications across therapeutic areas Restraints & Challenges • Lack of adequate reimbursement policies • Preference for conventional therapy methods

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the Cold Laser Therapy Market is driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions and increasing popularity of non-invasive pain relief therapies. Cold laser therapy is a non-invasive treatment method that uses light to stimulate healing responses at the cellular level. It helps reduce inflammation and swelling and alleviates pain related to various musculoskeletal conditions such as tendonitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and arthritis. Moreover, the faster recovery time associated with cold laser therapy compared to other conventional treatment methods is boosting its demand.

Get Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6870

Market Trends:

Cold laser therapy is gaining increasing acceptance in various aesthetic procedures owing to its ability to boost collagen production and reduce signs of aging. It aids in skin rejuvenation and tightening when paired with other aesthetic treatments such as Botox injections, hyaluronic acid injections, etc. Growing consumer preference for non-surgical and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments is driving the demand for cold laser therapy in various skin treatments.

Cold laser therapy is widely used for treating sports injuries owing to its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. It accelerates tissue repair and healing of sprains, strains, bruises, and cartilage or tendon injuries. Many professional sports clubs and centers have adopted cold laser therapy for faster recovery of athletes from injuries. The rising instances of sports injuries along with growing awareness about cold laser therapy is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

Pain management has emerged as the largest application segment in the cold laser therapy market over the past few years due to the increasing geriatric population suffering from arthritis and musculoskeletal issues. Cold laser therapy is known to effectively reduce pain and inflammation, making it a popular non-invasive modality for treating several types of acute and chronic pain.

Cold laser therapy is gaining traction in wound healing applications owing to its biostimulatory effects on cell metabolism, proliferation, and secretion of growth factors. It has shown promising results in treating both acute and chronic wounds by enhancing angiogenesis and collagen synthesis. The non-thermal effects of lasers aid faster wound closure without causing damage to the surrounding tissue.

Customize this study as per your requirement: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6870

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Acclaro Corporation, launched revolutionary UltraClear system. This innovative technology provides a no-downtime, painless therapy for a wide range of skin disorder inlusing pigmentation, enlarged pores, fine lines, wrinkles, scars, and acne scars.

In December 2020, DJO LLC, announced the acquisition of LiteCure, the market leader in therapeutics laser technology for human and animal health.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cold laser therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising demand for non-invasive and painless therapeutic options. On the basis of device type, handheld devices are expected to hold the largest share owing to ease of handling and portability. By laser type, continuous lasers are dominating due to wider range of applications across different specialties.

Based on application, pain management is expected to hold a dominant position with increasing adoption of cold laser therapy for arthritis, musculoskeletal injuries and other chronic pain conditions. On the basis of end user, hospitals are generating highest revenues due to availability of advanced infrastructure and trained professionals.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold the largest share owing to high awareness, favorable reimbursement policies and presence of major companies. Key players operating in the market include Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Erchonia Corporation, LiteCure, Multi Radiance Medical, and BioLight Technologies. These players have strong global presence and offer innovative products to drive the market growth.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6870

Detailed Segmentation-

By Device Type:

o Handheld Devices

o Trolley Mounted Devices

By Laser Type:

o Continuous Laser

o Pulse Laser

o Combination

By Application:

o Pain Management

o Wound Healing

o Skin Rejuvenation

o Inflammation

o Others

By End User:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Homecare Settings

o Others

By Region:

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

o Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

o Europe

- Germany

- U.K.

- Spain

- France

- Italy

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- GCC Countries

- Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Insights:

• Clinical Microbiology Market: Global clinical microbiology market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.98 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.19 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2031.

• Microbiome Sequencing Service Market: Global microbiome sequencing service market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.97 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.13 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2024 to 2031.

• Immuno-Oncology Assays Market: Global immuno-oncology assays market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.98 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.47 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2024 to 2031.

• Stem Cell Therapy Market: Global stem cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.15 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 63.23 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cold-laser-therapy-market-worth-161-3-million-by-2031-coherent-market-insights-inc-302159635.html