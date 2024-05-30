HTX Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Figment Capital to Enhance Global Innovation Support

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of the cryptocurrency exchange HTX, has officially announced a strategic investment in Figment Capital, an early-stage venture fund focused on blockchain infrastructure. This investment underscores HTX Ventures' commitment to fostering innovation and supporting scalable Web3 technology development globally.

Launched in 2021, Figment Capital is dedicated to investing in high-conviction, early-stage blockchain infrastructure projects. By leveraging its strong technical understanding and deep connection with Figment Inc., a leader in enterprise-grade staking infrastructure, Figment Capital offers unparalleled technical insights and support to its portfolio companies.

Edward, Managing Partner at HTX Ventures, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Figment Capital as a strategic partner. This investment aligns with our mission to support promising companies and drive the next generation of technological innovations. By leveraging Figment's technical expertise and robust network, we can identify and support superior projects while also helping them expand into the Asian market. HTX Ventures continues to solidify its position as a global investment leader."

James Parillo, Managing Partner at Figment Capital, also shared, "The HTX Ventures team has been incredibly helpful in our growth as an emerging investment fund. Their knowledge of the Asian market and experience operating a globally recognized exchange has been invaluable as we continue to grow. We're thankful for the trust and support the HTX Ventures team has placed in us and continue to look forward to collaborating for years to come."

Figment Capital's portfolio boasts notable projects such as EigenLayer, Celestia, Initia, Wormhole, Movement, zkSync, and more. The trust and reputation that Figment Capital has earned among Web3 founders are further strengthened by its close collaboration with portfolio companies, providing strategic guidance and technical support.

HTX Ventures is excited about the potential of this partnership. By combining Figment Capital's technical prowess and industry connections with HTX Ventures' extensive market reach, particularly in Asia, we are well-positioned to support the next wave of innovative blockchain projects. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance global innovation support in the blockchain space.

