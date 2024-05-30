Silva-Leander to Enhance Cadmus' Global Market Expansion

Cadmus, a leading provider of technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities, and private sector companies worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katja Silva-Leander as Managing Director of its United Kingdom operations.

With more than two decades of experience in international development, including in economic growth and development and climate finance, Silva-Leander brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. As the leader of Cadmus UK's operations, she will spearhead the growth and execution of its portfolio of donor-funded programs.

In her new capacity, Silva-Leander will focus on enhancing Cadmus UK's impact across the globe with clients such as the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office, British International Investment, the U.K Department for Environment, Food Rural Affairs, and others. Her efforts will target areas such as climate resilience, digital transformation, economic growth, gender and social inclusion, governance, and monitoring and evaluation.

"Joining Cadmus is an exciting opportunity to contribute to our mission of solving complex global challenges," said Katja Silva-Leander. "I am eager to work with the talented team at Cadmus to deliver positive, sustainable change for our clients and drive strategic initiatives that benefit our clients and communities."

Prior to joining Cadmus, Silva-Leander held key positions where she successfully managed large-scale donor programs and played an integral role in securing new business from major donors and development finance institutions such as the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office, the World Bank, Proparco, and the United Nations.

"Katja's experience and expertise in areas of vital importance to the future of international development make her the ideal leader to support Cadmus' UK-based clients and operations," said President and CEO Ian Kline. "I am delighted to welcome her to Cadmus."

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world's most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts with an ethos grounded in collaboration and a drive for impact, who work seamlessly across disciplines and leverage transformative technologies to help our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus' more than 1,000 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.cadmusgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530838770/en/

Contacts:

Helle Huxley, CMO

The Cadmus Group LLC

Tel: (240) 204-6200

Email: communications@cadmusgroup.com