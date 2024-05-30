Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
29.05.24
09:28 Uhr
6,400 Euro
+0,050
+0,79 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,50019:33
6,4006,45018:15
PR Newswire
30.05.2024 | 18:00
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 535.087p. The highest price paid per share was 540.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 520.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,691,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,825,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

858

538.800

16:14:38

660

539.000

16:14:16

1141

539.000

16:12:27

1041

539.000

16:10:50

1164

539.200

16:08:31

695

539.400

16:07:36

408

539.400

16:07:36

1191

539.200

16:03:35

1206

538.800

16:01:13

74

538.200

15:59:12

462

538.200

15:59:12

92

538.200

15:59:12

916

538.000

15:56:34

154

538.000

15:56:34

1309

538.400

15:51:54

1091

539.000

15:50:04

1119

538.600

15:48:36

229

536.600

15:43:17

1037

536.600

15:43:17

537

537.200

15:38:17

620

537.200

15:38:17

1079

537.200

15:36:21

1158

538.000

15:32:30

1077

538.000

15:30:24

548

536.800

15:25:48

628

536.800

15:25:48

1147

537.000

15:21:08

1070

536.800

15:18:59

1233

536.200

15:14:09

1213

537.800

15:11:01

450

538.600

15:07:00

750

538.600

15:07:00

1253

538.800

15:04:38

1261

538.800

15:01:33

466

539.000

14:59:54

661

539.000

14:59:54

1059

539.600

14:54:45

1158

540.000

14:52:29

1056

540.400

14:48:50

1059

539.800

14:45:57

1079

539.600

14:44:12

19

539.600

14:44:12

1105

538.000

14:41:43

822

538.200

14:41:32

38

538.200

14:41:32

165

538.200

14:41:32

1088

538.600

14:35:49

1211

538.800

14:32:44

1128

538.800

14:30:18

1193

539.400

14:29:47

1304

539.400

14:25:29

1093

537.600

14:17:36

199

538.000

14:09:29

394

538.000

14:09:29

633

538.000

14:09:29

926

539.000

14:06:27

138

539.000

14:06:27

1074

538.200

14:00:58

1203

536.800

13:54:44

1290

537.400

13:49:10

1154

537.600

13:47:00

1073

536.400

13:38:00

1181

536.400

13:33:06

1187

536.000

13:29:50

1183

536.000

13:28:21

1083

533.600

13:17:13

1270

535.400

13:08:13

1147

534.800

12:58:41

1268

535.000

12:49:46

1053

533.400

12:42:02

1193

535.200

12:31:11

1137

534.800

12:22:11

1249

535.000

12:14:50

1102

534.600

12:02:25

24

534.600

12:02:25

161

534.600

12:02:25

1091

536.200

11:55:38

1198

534.600

11:46:33

110

535.400

11:37:51

23

535.400

11:37:51

1092

535.400

11:37:51

1178

536.200

11:27:18

86

535.400

11:23:00

918

535.400

11:23:00

54

535.400

11:23:00

1061

535.800

11:12:20

1125

535.200

11:02:04

1147

534.400

10:52:59

117

534.400

10:52:59

15

534.400

10:52:59

1212

534.400

10:44:53

1276

534.800

10:37:15

1292

535.000

10:30:46

1154

532.800

10:23:53

1250

530.400

10:16:16

963

530.000

10:10:52

15

530.000

10:10:52

82

530.000

10:10:52

1089

530.600

10:05:24

559

532.400

09:59:07

570

532.400

09:59:07

452

533.400

09:53:20

797

533.400

09:53:20

1298

533.000

09:50:55

1059

530.200

09:43:06

1269

528.000

09:31:44

1111

528.000

09:25:10

1137

527.800

09:19:34

454

528.000

09:13:05

660

528.000

09:13:02

599

530.200

09:04:40

689

530.200

09:04:40

823

530.000

09:00:52

231

530.000

09:00:52

694

528.800

08:53:55

414

528.800

08:53:55

1218

530.800

08:48:38

629

528.200

08:40:36

474

528.200

08:40:36

727

530.200

08:34:06

414

530.200

08:34:06

1145

534.000

08:30:04

1177

531.600

08:25:41

233

533.400

08:17:56

942

533.400

08:17:56

9

533.400

08:17:56

1178

529.800

08:13:00

1065

526.000

08:10:02

1215

521.800

08:05:20

1109

522.600

08:03:13

14

520.800

08:01:04

30

520.800

08:01:04

160

520.800

08:01:04

1000

520.800

08:01:04


© 2024 PR Newswire
