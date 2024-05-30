Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
30 May 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 535.087p. The highest price paid per share was 540.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 520.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,691,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,825,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
858
538.800
16:14:38
660
539.000
16:14:16
1141
539.000
16:12:27
1041
539.000
16:10:50
1164
539.200
16:08:31
695
539.400
16:07:36
408
539.400
16:07:36
1191
539.200
16:03:35
1206
538.800
16:01:13
74
538.200
15:59:12
462
538.200
15:59:12
92
538.200
15:59:12
916
538.000
15:56:34
154
538.000
15:56:34
1309
538.400
15:51:54
1091
539.000
15:50:04
1119
538.600
15:48:36
229
536.600
15:43:17
1037
536.600
15:43:17
537
537.200
15:38:17
620
537.200
15:38:17
1079
537.200
15:36:21
1158
538.000
15:32:30
1077
538.000
15:30:24
548
536.800
15:25:48
628
536.800
15:25:48
1147
537.000
15:21:08
1070
536.800
15:18:59
1233
536.200
15:14:09
1213
537.800
15:11:01
450
538.600
15:07:00
750
538.600
15:07:00
1253
538.800
15:04:38
1261
538.800
15:01:33
466
539.000
14:59:54
661
539.000
14:59:54
1059
539.600
14:54:45
1158
540.000
14:52:29
1056
540.400
14:48:50
1059
539.800
14:45:57
1079
539.600
14:44:12
19
539.600
14:44:12
1105
538.000
14:41:43
822
538.200
14:41:32
38
538.200
14:41:32
165
538.200
14:41:32
1088
538.600
14:35:49
1211
538.800
14:32:44
1128
538.800
14:30:18
1193
539.400
14:29:47
1304
539.400
14:25:29
1093
537.600
14:17:36
199
538.000
14:09:29
394
538.000
14:09:29
633
538.000
14:09:29
926
539.000
14:06:27
138
539.000
14:06:27
1074
538.200
14:00:58
1203
536.800
13:54:44
1290
537.400
13:49:10
1154
537.600
13:47:00
1073
536.400
13:38:00
1181
536.400
13:33:06
1187
536.000
13:29:50
1183
536.000
13:28:21
1083
533.600
13:17:13
1270
535.400
13:08:13
1147
534.800
12:58:41
1268
535.000
12:49:46
1053
533.400
12:42:02
1193
535.200
12:31:11
1137
534.800
12:22:11
1249
535.000
12:14:50
1102
534.600
12:02:25
24
534.600
12:02:25
161
534.600
12:02:25
1091
536.200
11:55:38
1198
534.600
11:46:33
110
535.400
11:37:51
23
535.400
11:37:51
1092
535.400
11:37:51
1178
536.200
11:27:18
86
535.400
11:23:00
918
535.400
11:23:00
54
535.400
11:23:00
1061
535.800
11:12:20
1125
535.200
11:02:04
1147
534.400
10:52:59
117
534.400
10:52:59
15
534.400
10:52:59
1212
534.400
10:44:53
1276
534.800
10:37:15
1292
535.000
10:30:46
1154
532.800
10:23:53
1250
530.400
10:16:16
963
530.000
10:10:52
15
530.000
10:10:52
82
530.000
10:10:52
1089
530.600
10:05:24
559
532.400
09:59:07
570
532.400
09:59:07
452
533.400
09:53:20
797
533.400
09:53:20
1298
533.000
09:50:55
1059
530.200
09:43:06
1269
528.000
09:31:44
1111
528.000
09:25:10
1137
527.800
09:19:34
454
528.000
09:13:05
660
528.000
09:13:02
599
530.200
09:04:40
689
530.200
09:04:40
823
530.000
09:00:52
231
530.000
09:00:52
694
528.800
08:53:55
414
528.800
08:53:55
1218
530.800
08:48:38
629
528.200
08:40:36
474
528.200
08:40:36
727
530.200
08:34:06
414
530.200
08:34:06
1145
534.000
08:30:04
1177
531.600
08:25:41
233
533.400
08:17:56
942
533.400
08:17:56
9
533.400
08:17:56
1178
529.800
08:13:00
1065
526.000
08:10:02
1215
521.800
08:05:20
1109
522.600
08:03:13
14
520.800
08:01:04
30
520.800
08:01:04
160
520.800
08:01:04
1000
520.800
08:01:04