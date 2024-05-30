Wild Energy and Campspot Announce New Integration for Enhancing Campground Energy Metering Capabilities

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Wild Energy, a leading provider of advanced electric and water sub-metering solutions, and Campspot, the leading software provider and online marketplace for RV resorts, campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, announce their new integration aimed at enhancing energy metering solutions for the outdoor recreation industry.





Wild Energy and Campspot





The integration aims to improve the overall guest experience and streamline the utility meter reading and input process for campground owners. By integrating Wild Energy's smart metering solutions into Campspot's platform, owners can now gain advanced insights into their campground's electric and water usage.

"We are thrilled to partner with Campspot in our mission to provide operational excellence, maximum revenue capture, and sustainable energy solutions for campground owners and operators," said Mike Sorensen, President of Wild Energy. "Together, we can make a significant impact on the outdoor recreation industry by offering advanced electric and watering metering integration in one of the largest property management systems in the U.S."

"As consumers, the industry, and the world at large continue to become more conscious of energy consumption, we strive to evolve in this direction and to support campgrounds in consciously managing energy consumption," said Bryan Beightol, VP of Product & Design at Campspot.

"We're excited to partner with Wild Energy to offer Campspot users the chance to up-level their utility metering operations and to enable automation for operators that allows them a more hands-free and hassle-free experience."

To learn more about how to modernize your campground with Wild Energy and Campspot, click here.

About Campspot

Campspot is the industry's leading campground management and reservation software, serving more than 2,500 private parks across the U.S. and Canada. Our optimizable reservation grid, intelligent business rules, and advanced data and reporting tools empower campground owners to grow their businesses while delivering a modern online booking experience for guests. To learn more, visit software.campspot.com or contact our sales team at sales@campspot.com.

About Wild Energy

Wild Energy provides wireless sub-metering technology and utility monitoring software that help businesses streamline operations, improve utility revenue collection, reduce overall utility use, and provide a sustainable energy management solution for RV resorts, campgrounds, marinas, and residential communities. Since 2019, organizations across North America that have implemented Wild Energy energy management strategies have contributed to a total reduction of over seven million pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere. To learn more about Wild Energy, visit wildenergyco.com.

Contact Information

Mike Sorensen

President and CEO

mike@wildenergyco.com

(833) 563-6300

SOURCE: Wild Energy

View the original press release on newswire.com.