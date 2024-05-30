Qcells says it will use Lumet's fine-line metallization technology for its solar cells, for higher efficiency and lower production costs. Qcells has agreed to deploy Israel-headquartered Lumet's ultrafine-line metallization technology for its solar cell line. The metallization step, which screen-prints conductive silver fingers onto the surface of solar cells, is widely considered the biggest cost in cell production. Efforts to reduce finger widths from the industry standard of 20 microns are aimed at cutting silver consumption, costs, and light shading, while also increasing efficiency. Lumet ...

