Teverra LLC: TEVERRA Receives Grant for Sustainable Development Through Natural Geothermal Energy Project

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Teverra, LLC, a leading advocate for sustainable energy solutions, has been awarded a grant to spearhead the implementation of a Natural Geothermal Augmented Thermal Energy Network in Rico, Colorado. This groundbreaking initiative aims to revolutionize energy consumption in the region while preserving the unique heritage and values of this small mountain town.

The grant, provided to Teverra, will fund a pre-feasibility study to assess the viability of establishing a thermal energy network utilizing the town's abundant natural geothermal resources. By harnessing the power of geothermal energy, Rico aims to enhance its energy security, reduce carbon emissions, and pave the way for a sustainable future.

The project's primary objective is to establish Rico as a regional hub for geothermal energy education and workforce development. Through community engagement and strategic partnerships, Teverra seeks to educate stakeholders about the numerous benefits of geothermal energy while fostering a sense of pride and ownership within the community.

"We are excited to work hand-in-hand with the Rico community to realize the full potential of geothermal energy " said Emilie Gentry, Senior Geothermal Geoscientist of Teverra. "Together, we can build a more sustainable future by leveraging the power of geothermal while honoring the unique character and history of our mountain towns."

Rico's natural geothermal system presents a unique opportunity to showcase the possibilities of sustainable energy solutions in rural mountain communities. By leveraging local resources and fostering innovation, this project aims to serve as a model for neighboring towns and regions with similar geothermal assets.

"I am incredibly grateful that our small rural mountain town has the opportunity to continue working towards innovative geothermal solutions that benefit the whole community through this important funding and the strong partnership with Teverra" shared Teal Stetson-Lee, Community Liaison with the Rico Geothermal Coalition.

Teverra looks forward to working closely with the Rico community and stakeholders throughout every stage of the project.

Teverra is a leading advocate for sustainable energy solutions, specializing in the development and implementation of innovative projects that harness the power of renewable resources. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, Teverra strives to create a more sustainable future for all.

