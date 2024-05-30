Conditions of availability or consultation of the preparatory documents

NHOA S.A. ("NHOA" or the "Company") (Paris:NHOA), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fastcharging network in Southern Europe, whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (NHOA.PA), informs its shareholders of the organizational arrangements of its annual mixed general meeting (the "AGM

The AGM will be held, with the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being physically present, on Thursday 13 June 2024 at 2 Rue Ancelle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, at 10:30 a.m.

Every shareholder has the right to participate to the AGM.

Shareholders may exercise their right to vote remotely:

voting by correspondence using a voting form available on the Company's website nhoagroup.com under Investors Annual General Meeting 2024

by giving a proxy to a person of your choice or to the Company.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis de réunion) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" on 6 May, 2024, bulletin n° 55. It includes the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as details on attendance and voting modalities for this AGM. The preliminary notice of meeting, together with the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information, are available on the Company's website nhoagroup.com, under the section Investors / Annual General Meeting 2024, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

According to Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code, the preparatory documents of this AGM are made available to the shareholders from 23 May 2024 on the Company's website nhoagroup.com under the section Investors Annual General Meeting 2024

The 2023 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 12 April 2024 under registration number n° D.24-0279. It is available to the public, in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions, and may be consulted on the Company's website nhoagroup.com, in the section Investors Regulatory Information Universal Registration Document

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Corporate Governance Report, the Management Report, the statutory accounts of the Company, the consolidated financial statements of NHOA Group, the statutory auditors' reports and their fees as well as the Annual Financial Report.

Furthermore, shareholders are informed that, during a meeting held on 30 May 2024, the Board of Directors of NHOA has decided to reappoint Mr. Carlalberto Guglielminotti as Group's Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général) for an additional term of one year. The 2024 compensation package of the CEO is described in the 2023 Corporate Governance Report included in section 13.5.1 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document. In addition to what is described in section 13.5.1, the Board of Directors decided to allocate to the CEO as part of his 2024 compensation package 32,500 free shares, with 16,250 additional free shares in case of a potential over-achievement of the related performance conditions.

NHOA Group

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA Group forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA Group, with offices in France, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Taiwan and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go towww.nhoagroup.com

Contacts:

Press Office: Claudia Caracausi and Davide Bruzzese, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, nhoa@imagebuilding.it

Financial Communication and Institutional Relations: Chiara Cerri, +39 337 1484534, ir@nhoagroup.com