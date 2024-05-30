Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
Tradegate
30.05.24
18:19 Uhr
71,34 Euro
-0,16
-0,22 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,4071,4819:07
71,4071,4819:07
ACCESSWIRE
30.05.2024 | 18:50
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Company: Celebrating AAPI Month: Advancing Leadership Through Innovation

Southern Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / We're celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the groundbreaking innovations and transformative leadership of the AAPI community.

Watch State & Local Affairs Policy Manager, Yvonne Murray; National Carbon Capture Center Project Manager, Charles R. Daniel; Energy End Use R&D Manager, Pradeep Vitta; and Data Analytics Manager, Joyce Solomon, talk about their experiences across the Southern Company system.

Each of these employees have played a part in innovating our business through their job roles or involvement in employee resource groups and councils.

At Southern Company, we remain committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and creating spaces where our teams can thrive. Celebrating the tapestry of cultures that make up our employee population is essential to Intentional Inclusion.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.