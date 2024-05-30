Brewster, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - The experts at RadASO, the leading mobile app promotional team, announced a comprehensive study in the field of ASO and UA. They have analyzed over 100 real-life client cases from various sectors, including e-commerce, banking, healthcare, IT, and more, to compile a top list of mistakes in a checklist. This will help all marketers and app developers avoid them in the future.

"Through this extensive study, key pitfalls that can severely hinder an app's success were identified. The goal is to help developers and marketing managers avoid these mistakes and achieve better visibility and performance in the app stores," stated Maxim Melnik, Head of ASO at RadASO.

After a detailed study of the apps' metadata, ratings, search positions, and overall performance, RadASO created a list of the marketing mistakes that will prevent an app from reaching the top.

About RadASO:

RadASO is a leading mobile app promotional team, well-known for its expertise in creating effective solutions for clients worldwide. Striving for innovation and staying at the leading edge of industry trends, RadASO continues to develop application optimization strategies and provide companies with the opportunity to achieve outsized success.

