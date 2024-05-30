Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 30-May-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name EDDIE BYRNE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER status Initial INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Grant of a conditional award of 642,921 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. b) transaction Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2026 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR0.9974 642,921

Aggregated

information

d) - N/A - single transaction

Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 28 May 2024

e) transaction

Place of

f) the EURONEXT DUBLIN

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/ CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER status Initial INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Grant of a conditional award of 380,990 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. b) transaction Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2026 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR0.9974 380,990

Aggregated

information

d) - N/A - single transaction

Aggregated

volume

- Price

Date of the 28 May 2024

e) transaction

Place of

f) the EURONEXT DUBLIN

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

