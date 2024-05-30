Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024

WKN: A2PBL1 | ISIN: SE0012040459 | Ticker-Symbol: NOBC
Frankfurt
30.05.24
08:40 Uhr
0,028 Euro
-0,001
-4,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.05.2024 | 19:26
64 Leser



STRAX: Moved Date for the Q1 Interim Report to Friday May 31, 2024

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC) The board of directors of STRAX AB has decided to postpone the publication of the Q1 report until Friday May 31, 2024, following the insolvency filing by the associated company Strax GmbH in Germany.

The report is planned to be released in the evening Friday May 31, 2024, following a board meeting in the company.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 18:50 pm CEST on May 30, 2024.

For further information

For further information please contact Ingvi Tomasson, Chairman of the Board and co-founder, STRAX AB,
+354 698 2277.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory brands and categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. The remaining own brand is Planet Buddies. We reach a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand business. Today we have approximately 90 employees in 6 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Divested own brands consist of Urbanista, Gear4 and Clckr.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

Attachments

STRAX: Moved date for the Q1 interim report to Friday May 31, 2024

SOURCE: STRAX



View the original press release on accesswire.com

