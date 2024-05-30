

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has unveiled the AI Office, established within the Commission.



The AI Office aims at enabling the future development, deployment and use of Artificial Intelligence in a way that fosters societal and economic benefits and innovation, while mitigating risks.



The Office will play a key role in the implementation of the AI Act, especially in relation to general-purpose AI models. It will also work to foster research and innovation in trustworthy AI and position the EU as a leader in international discussions, the Commission said.



The AI Office will be led by the Head of the AI Office and will work under the guidance of a Lead Scientific Adviser to ensure scientific excellence in evaluation of models and innovative approaches, and an Adviser for international affairs to follow up on our commitment to work closely with international partners on trustworthy AI.



