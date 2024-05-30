Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Universal Moulding Ltd. is excited to announce its participation as a sponsor at the 2024 Exploration and Production Standards Conference on Oilfield Equipment and Materials, hosted by the American Petroleum Institute (API) from June 10-14, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

As a leading provider of high-quality pipe protection products, Universal Moulding Ltd. will feature a 6' table at the event, where attendees can explore our latest KNIGHT® line of Class-B protectors. These protectors are designed to meet the new API 5CT 11th Edition Annex F requirements, which now include the recently introduced Class-B specifications.

One of the highlights at its display will be the new patented driftable KNIGHT® protector, a breakthrough in pipe protection technology that does not need to be removed during the drifting process. In addition to this innovative product, the company will also showcase a variety of other pipe protection solutions that demonstrate its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

"We are excited to sponsor and participate in this event," said John Danneffel, President at Universal Moulding Ltd. "Our KNIGHT® line of Class-B protectors represents a significant advancement in the industry, and we are eager to share these developments with conference attendees."

The API Exploration and Production Standards Conference is a premier event that brings together industry professionals to discuss, develop, and learn about the latest standards, research, and technological advancements in the oil and natural gas sector.

For more information about Universal Moulding Ltd. and its products, please visit www.umltd.ca.

