

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials of Los Angeles County said that a measles case in a traveler heading through Los Angeles International Airport has been confirmed.



The affected person arrived at the airport's Tom Bradley International Terminal B, Gate 156 on May 19 and took a connecting flight LH 7852 at Terminal 7, Gate 82.



'There are no additional locations where possible exposures to this traveler may have occurred,' assured the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.



Health officials believe that passengers present at the airport and Terminal 7 may have exposed to measles.



The officials are planning to notify every passenger about the exposure with the help of local health departments.



'Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease,' said LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. 'Measles is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it. Initially causing fever, cough, red, watery eyes and followed by a rash, it can result in serious complications for young children and vulnerable adults.'



Measles takes around 7 to 21 days to develop fully after exposure.



Health officials advise affected people to stay at home to avoid work, school or any large gatherings, and contact a healthcare provider for proper guidance.



