Ilmor and GM Marine Riverfront Experience Returns for the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix

Ilmor and GM Marine once again activate Detroit's riverfront for the Detroit Grand Prix's race weekend.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Ilmor Engineering and GM Marine are returning to the Detroit riverfront with their unique experience at the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix.



Turn 7 on the River

IndyCar fans watch the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix from the Rooftop with a view of the Detroit River.

As part of the race celebration, the Ilmor Dock Experience at the Detroit Grand Prix will be presented in collaboration with GM Marine. The display will be located on the docks of the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority (DWCPA), the gateway to the Midwest and International Markets. Those who stop by will be able to check out some of the boats Ilmor powers, including an Aviara AV36 and AV40, as well as a MasterCraft X24 and X26. Alongside them will be some of Ilmor's latest marine engines, marinized from the GM Marine LT4 engine block.

New to the experience this year will be a large LED wall facing South towards the river which will be displaying coverage of the race for boats passing by.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear, is returning to the streets of Detroit on Sunday, June 2, marking the first time the race has been held within the city since 1991. The 1.7-mile street circuit will feature a long straight track on Jefferson Avenue before incorporating nine challenging turns along Atwater Street, Bates Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street, and Rivard.

Mike Lindberg, Vice President of Ilmor Marine, expressed his excitement about Ilmor Marine's return to Detroit to support Team Chevy, "The previous year's race was a triumph for both IndyCar and the city of Detroit. We are eager to navigate the Detroit River, alongside GM Marine, Aviara, and MasterCraft Boats, to demonstrate our state-of-the-art technology to the modern boating enthusiast."

GM Marine, a long-time supplier to Ilmor, is also enthusiastic about returning this year. Having GM Marine engines on display within the Ilmor experience truly pays homage to the long-term relationship between the two companies.

"The Detroit Grand Prix highlights the power of high-performance engineering, including this unique experience with Ilmor, featuring GM Marine engines on the Detroit River," said Tony Brower, director, GM Powered Solutions Sales and Engineering. "Illmor and GM Marine's Dock Experience will show capabilities in action in a setting where time-tested and innovative engine technologies are front and center."

The race activities will begin the morning of Friday, May 31st, and span each day throughout the weekend until the winner of the race is ground in the afternoon of Sunday, June 2nd. Media and journalists are invited to stop by the event space throughout the weekend, where representatives will be offering a guided experience of the space as well as a boat ride to experience a brief view of the Detroit Skyline and the Grand Prix setup.

Contact Information:

Kelly Grinnell

GM Marine Brand Lead

kelly.k.grinnell@gm.com

Nicholas Matthews

Ilmor Creative Marketing Specialist

matthewsn@ilmor.com

