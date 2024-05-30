Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2024 | 22:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 30, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, June 4, at 2:40 p.m. PT (5:40 p.m. ET)

The live webcast, as well as the replay from the event, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino.

CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
natalia.moose@ncino.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
