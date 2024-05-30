

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $291 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $245 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $382 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.67 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $291 Mln. vs. $245 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.50



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken