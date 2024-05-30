SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):
Earnings: -$215.6 million in Q1 vs. -$168.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q1 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $206.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $1.16 billion in Q1 vs. $1.32 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.24 - $0.34
