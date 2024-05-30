

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN):



Earnings: -$39 million in Q1 vs. -$205 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q1 vs. -$1.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $3.22 billion in Q1 vs. $3.06 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $2.05



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken