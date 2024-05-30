Automated Wealth Management Commences Substantial Market Expansion After Closing 350 Successful Brand Partnership Deals

Leading e-commerce business management company revolutionizes asset management in the online retail space

Automated Wealth Management (AWM) today announced it is initiating a broad market expansion, having surpassed its goal of closing more than 350 new brand distribution partnerships for its fully-managed wholesale accounts. AWM's success is based on its tendering of a unique platform-specific offer to clients, which leads to the company gaining a reputation in the industry as a trusted B2C e-commerce agency. It has an industry-wide reputation as one of the best and most experienced sources for helping companies pitch funding to investors and launch online retail businesses. In addition, the company closed deals with more than seventy-five new wholesale accounts.

Automated Wealth Management is a maverick management company, championing B2B and B2C technology solutions, with a special focus on omnichannel ecommerce management. AWM supports its partners to leverage innovative strategies on platforms such as Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, Etsy, and TikTok Shops. Many of AWM's clients have experienced exponential growth for regular, reliable cash flow and maximum returns. AWM's support extends to affiliates, offering consulting and automation insights to refine operations.

"We have earned renown for serving the owners of small to medium-size businesses," said Milos Safranek, Founder and CEO of AWM. "Our client base has pivoted from market-leading retail agencies to investors and business owners interested in the power of online retail and social commerce platforms."

AWM is an eCommerce consulting firm and solution provider that develops customized business plans, incorporating 3PL, white-labeled premium services, and agency solutions for small and medium-sized U.S. businesses wishing to expand into the world of online retail.

Safranek explained, "AWM offers fully automated business establishment and management solutions that drive successful outcomes for clients. We will empower and support businesses interested in online retail sector commerce as wholesalers and third-party sellers on established platforms like Amazon, Etsy, or TikTok.

"Current growing dynamics in the online retail sector are attracting more investment. Online purchasing demand is growing, even post-pandemic. The US economy relies on consumer purchasing power more than ever, making eCommerce a great sector in which to invest.

"AWM's commitment extends beyond fostering profitable online ventures," added Safranek. "We guide our clients toward growth by unlocking avenues for passive income. With the right support, our company advises how to navigate global market dynamics, by taking advantage of every opportunity to safeguard against inflation."

AWM is known for acting as its clients' ally and biggest supporter. The firm mentors clients regarding business credit needs and integration with major ecommerce platforms. "You will not be leaving money on the table, because you will own the table," said Safranek.

Focusing on tech-driven enterprises, AWM delivers numerous services to revolutionize online retail for SMEs and wholesalers. Some of the most recent topics AWM has discussed for client growth have included:

Mistakes to avoid when launching Amazon Private Label Brands

Understanding e-commerce taxes

How third-party sellers are transforming the online marketplace landscape

