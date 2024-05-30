

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medline Industries has recalled about 1.5 million adult portable bed rails that are linked to two deaths.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Medline Industries LP has recalled two models of Bed Assist Bar adult portable bed rails. The recalled bed rails pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail, or between the rail and mattress.



Medline has received two reports of entrapment deaths associated with the Bed Assist Bars. The deaths occurred in July 2019 and November 2023 and involved a 76-year-old woman at a senior nursing facility in Iowa and an 87-year-old woman at a residential care facility in South Carolina.



When the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult's bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.



Medline sold about 1.5 million of the recalled bed rails from July 2009 through March 2024 for between $32 and $64. The recalled bedrails were sold through Medline's websites, Medline.com and athome.medline.com, major online retailers including Amazon and Walmart.com, online pharmacies including CVS.com and Walgreens.com, and online medical supply stores nationwide including Cascade Healthcare Solutions and Magic Medical.



