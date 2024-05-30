Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: A3CUVP | ISIN: CA92919F1036
NASDAQ
30.05.24
22:00 Uhr
2,270 US-Dollar
+0,020
+0,89 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOX ROYALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOX ROYALTY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that each of the five individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kyle Floyd

23,474,503

89.866%

2,647,040

10.134%

Rob Sckalor

25,979,416

99.456%

142,127

0.544%

Alastair McIntyre

25,975,266

99.440%

146,277

0.560%

Donovan Pollitt

25,979,026

99.454%

142,517

0.546%

Shannon McCrae

25,980,016

99.458%

141,527

0.542%

Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 17, 2024, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the SEC's website via EDGAR (www.sec.gov) or on Vox's website (www.voxroyalty.com).

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning seven jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd
Chief Executive Officer
info@voxroyalty.com
+1-345-815-3939

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
