Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Announces Conversion Date and Conversion Rate for Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT; CLVT PR A) ("Clarivate"), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that its 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares"), will automatically and mandatorily convert into ordinary shares of Clarivate on June 3, 2024 (the "Conversion Date"). The mandatory conversion rate for each Preferred Share will be 3.8462 ordinary shares of Clarivate. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional ordinary shares.

As previously announced on May 1, 2024, holders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $1.3125 per Preferred Share on June 3, 2024.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

