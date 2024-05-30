World's Leading Blockchain Education App Celebrates Ground-breaking Milestone and Sets the Stage for the Future of the Internet

EasyA, the world's leading Web3 education app, proudly announces that it has surpassed one million developers actively engaged. This achievement underscores EasyA's pivotal role in accelerating the world's shift from Web2 to Web3. EasyA officially announced this milestone at Consensus Conference on May 29th. Consensus is the world's biggest Web3 conference, with 15,000+ attendees.

Founded in 2020 by Phil and Dom Kwok, EasyA has swiftly become the go-to app for aspiring and experienced developers to learn, collaborate and build on the world's leading blockchains. This milestone highlights EasyA's rapid rise to the forefront of Web3, becoming the ultimate way that developers upskill and adapt to the next phase of the internet.

"This milestone of one million developers reflects the massive impact EasyA is making to bring new talent to Web3 and blockchain as a whole," said Phil Kwok, CEO and Co-Founder of EasyA. "We're still so early, but this represents a key inflection point in our journey. Today, developers learn and tinker with the blockchains in the EasyA app. Tomorrow, they launch the next Google, the next Microsoft, or the next Facebook. This marks the beginning of that future."

Key Milestones and Achievements:

One Million Developers: EasyA now has over one million developers actively using its platform, marking a significant achievement in blockchain education and community building.

now has over one million developers actively using its platform, marking a significant achievement in blockchain education and community building. Industry Leadership: EasyA 's alumni have reached a combined valuation of $2.5 billion, with substantial funding from top-tier venture capital firms such as a16z, Founders Fund and Y Combinator

's alumni have reached a combined valuation of $2.5 billion, with substantial funding from top-tier venture capital firms such as and Global Academic Partnerships: EasyA collaborates with over 300 prestigious academic institutions, including Harvard, MIT, Stanford, and Cambridge, reinforcing its status as a leader in blockchain education.

Building on this momentum, EasyA aims to onboard the next one billion developers to Web3 over the next decade. This ambitious goal reflects the company's long-term vision of leveraging Web3 to democratise access to opportunities across the world, and through educating people, empowering them to create the future they want to live in.

About EasyA

With one million developers from top universities, companies and projects across the US, UK and Europe, EasyA is the world's most trusted and engaged Web3 education platform. Founded by Oxbridge/Ivy League grads, EasyA works very closely with over 300 of the world's best blockchain clubs, frequently ranks as one of the top apps on the App Store, and has been featured as Apple's App of the Day. The world's leading Web3 networks such as Solana, Ripple, Polkadot, Stellar, Sui, Stacks, Aptos, Algorand, Polygon, Tezos, ImmutableX and many more partner with EasyA to get the world's best developers building on them. They leverage EasyA's powerful in-app challenge campaigns to attract the world's most talented hackers to their ecosystems, since EasyA is a powerful signal to them of quality and excellence. Projects coming out of EasyA's hackathons have in turn raised from the best: all the way from a16z to Founders Fund to Y Combinator.

