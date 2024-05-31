Stockperks Retail Engagement Platform Achieves Milestone, Surpasses 100,000 Retail Investors on App

Stockperks, LLC, the leading provider of retail investor marketing and loyalty services for publicly-traded companies, announces its investor base now exceeds 100,000 active users, holding over $5 billion in equities.

Publicly-traded companies actively utilize the Stockperks platform to communicate with and provide perks to their shareholders, increase corporate awareness and visibility, and generate more loyalty to both the company and stock. Stockperks is the first platform to successfully connect publicly-traded companies and their retail investors in a scalable and seamless manner.

As the Stockperks user base has accelerated, the company has dispersed more than 105,000 shareholder perks providing immense value to retail shareholders. Examples of perks include onboard credits for cruises, free products, discounted concert tickets, discounted e-bikes and EV wall chargers, and unique experiences, such as tours of the NYSE with company management.

"Stockperks growth has been exhilarating, and while shareholders derive great value from perks, the real benefit for shareholders and public companies has been a more direct connection between the two," said Agnies Watson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Stockperks.

"As retail investors continue to play an increasingly active role in the equity markets, Stockperks allows companies to engage and share their investment story directly with individual investors. With each new company added to the platform, there is an exponential increase in benefit to all participants. We are very excited to bring investors and companies closer together," added Watson.

Individual investors should visit the Stockperks app to learn more about shareholder perks.

About Stockperks, LLC:

Stockperks, the unrivaled leader in retail investor engagement, is the first platform to seamlessly connect public companies with their retail investors. As a trusted partner for public companies, our platform drives critical year-round engagement with retail shareholders and delivers valuable insights into this important audience. With a team of industry experts at the forefront of this rapidly expanding landscape, Stockperks is revolutionizing the way companies and retail shareholders connect.

