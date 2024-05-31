

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in April, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.26, shy of forecasts for 1.28 - which would have been unchanged.



The participation rate was 63.1, topping forecasts for 63.0 and up from 62.8 in the previous month.



