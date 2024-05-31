

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China slipped into contraction territory in May, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.5.



That missed forecasts for a score of 50.5 and was down from 50.4 in April, and it moves beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 51.1, shy of expectations for 51.5 and down from 51.2 in the previous month.



The composite PMI was 51.0 versus forecasts for 51.4 and down from 51.7 a month earlier.



