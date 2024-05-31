Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
28.05.24
17:22 Uhr
2,006 Euro
-0,028
-1,38 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9892,02609:29
1,9892,02809:28
PR Newswire
31.05.2024 | 08:06
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.

Date of Purchase

30 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

411,322

Weighted average price paid (p)

169.90

Highest price paid (p)

171.90

Lowest price paid (p)

167.50

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 120,908,078 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 629,786,937. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 30 May 2024 is 629,786,937. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

169.87

234,747

BATE

169.95

80,359

CHIX

169.86

72,122

TRQX

170.14

24,094

Individual transactions:

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (p)

30/05/2024

08:08:00

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:08:00

1334

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:08:00

1409

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:08:00

1517

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:08:00

4188

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:08:00

2247

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:08:02

2600

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:08:02

2424

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:08:02

670

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:11:45

2609

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:11:47

2580

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:11:47

2300

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:12:05

2611

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:12:05

2397

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:12:05

815

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:12:05

2595

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:12:06

52

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:12:06

2100

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:22:45

2574

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:22:48

1764

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:22:48

2099

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:22:48

932

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:26:50

82

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:26:50

2167

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:26:51

676

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:26:51

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:26:51

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:33:51

798

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:33:51

1270

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:34:51

1783

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:42:51

128

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:42:51

2025

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:44:10

2641

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:50:50

1998

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

08:58:47

2518

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:01:50

960

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:01:50

879

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:06:10

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:06:10

1996

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:07:05

1278

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:07:05

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:15:08

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:15:08

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:15:08

253

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:15:08

48

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:15:08

59

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:15:08

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:15:08

72

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:16:05

2040

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:21:05

1909

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:26:33

2007

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:26:33

2333

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:32:01

2036

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:41:01

33

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:41:01

2100

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:41:08

2293

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:49:01

72

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:49:01

1777

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:50:12

1785

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:55:25

1921

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:55:25

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:56:07

23

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:56:07

50

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:57:08

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:57:08

336

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:57:08

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

09:57:08

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:05:35

2781

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:09:35

1125

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:09:35

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:23:02

2683

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:23:02

1751

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:23:07

2480

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:25:02

576

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:25:02

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:29:02

1970

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:35:02

1557

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:35:02

402

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:42:46

309

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:42:46

1793

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:45:37

1291

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:45:37

670

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:45:37

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:55:46

1002

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:55:46

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

10:55:46

380

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:05:46

2058

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:15:37

380

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:15:37

47

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:15:47

174

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:15:47

253

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:15:47

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:15:47

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:25:39

47

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:26:55

1168

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:26:55

737

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:26:55

3006

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:27:08

2555

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:34:05

2077

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:34:07

458

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:34:07

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:34:08

993

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:34:08

454

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:34:08

1464

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:38:08

178

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:38:08

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:38:08

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:38:46

1590

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:38:53

77

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:38:53

2000

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:44:47

1983

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:44:47

2685

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:44:47

3

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:45:05

1486

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:45:05

550

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:45:44

647

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:45:44

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:45:44

47

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:46:00

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:46:00

218

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:47:30

2941

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:53:42

2716

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:53:42

1808

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:55:26

2009

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

11:55:26

61

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:00:01

2141

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:06:43

1556

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:06:43

255

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:11:04

1722

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:11:04

829

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:18:44

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:18:44

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:18:44

1187

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:20:43

2098

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:34:00

684

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:34:00

1300

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:36:15

860

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:36:15

970

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:39:52

1933

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:39:52

31

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:40:37

1965

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:40:45

2100

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:40:45

605

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:40:45

175

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:40:45

1815

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:40:45

2926

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:42:45

1815

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:42:50

2111

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:42:50

461

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:45:45

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:45:45

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:54:55

3169

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:56:23

1595

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

12:56:23

305

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:04:18

1811

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:06:18

350

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:11:54

2254

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:11:54

1943

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:12:54

615

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:12:54

961

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:12:54

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:12:54

87

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:13:54

524

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:13:54

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:22:31

1895

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:24:31

2079

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:25:28

44

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:25:28

2623

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:27:22

2653

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:31:42

49

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:31:42

1757

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:32:07

2051

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:38:28

1229

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:38:28

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:41:56

1665

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:41:56

242

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:50:02

393

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:50:02

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:50:02

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:50:02

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:50:02

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:50:02

1148

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:54:02

1776

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:58:02

1236

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:58:02

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:59:50

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:59:50

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

13:59:50

545

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:01:04

879

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:01:04

1195

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:04:05

1959

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:05:56

667

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:05:56

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:09:11

2247

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:09:14

2481

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:10:37

1346

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:10:37

434

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:12:24

268

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:12:33

1771

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:18:57

1312

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:18:57

754

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:22:57

427

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:25:11

1898

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:25:11

2728

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:25:50

3249

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:34:11

2047

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:37:50

807

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:37:50

1732

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:37:50

2453

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:38:50

497

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:38:50

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:38:50

2303

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:38:50

85

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:40:49

473

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:40:52

1553

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:42:50

284

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:42:55

1724

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:44:56

709

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:44:56

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:46:54

2697

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:48:50

1954

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:50:09

1813

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:50:09

601

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:50:50

12

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:50:50

1700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:50:50

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:52:36

499

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:52:36

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:52:36

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:55:20

1841

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:56:30

2100

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:56:30

522

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:59:11

539

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

14:59:11

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:02:03

163

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:02:03

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:02:03

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:02:03

506

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:04:03

2057

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:15:15

547

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:15:15

1440

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:15:15

80

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:15:15

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:15:15

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:15:15

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:18:29

144

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:18:29

1801

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:18:29

2142

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:18:29

580

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:18:30

2518

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:18:30

1012

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:18:30

1221

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:18:30

500

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:30:54

2057

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:30:54

1777

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:30:54

3732

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:30:54

614

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:30:54

878

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:30:54

701

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:30:54

1963

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:35:05

1292

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:35:05

47

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:35:05

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:36:24

1781

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:36:53

382

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:36:53

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:36:53

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:36:53

2520

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:40:02

2656

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:40:48

600

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:40:48

1882

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:41:00

351

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:41:02

807

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:41:02

1467

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:41:02

338

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:41:05

8

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:41:39

1411

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:41:39

47

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:41:39

807

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:41:39

122

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:44:03

580

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:44:03

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:44:03

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:46:03

1520

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:46:03

425

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:56:13

1896

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:56:13

10

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:56:13

1911

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:56:13

1582

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

15:56:13

1032

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:07

2659

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:20

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:20

1829

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:38

1754

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:38

2107

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:38

2043

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:38

1843

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:38

501

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:38

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:38

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:42

806

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:08:42

2013

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:10:27

1970

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:10:27

256

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:13:27

2217

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:14:46

1715

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:14:46

3052

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:14:46

124

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:17:41

2027

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:18:13

3

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:18:13

1400

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:18:13

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:18:13

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:18:13

245

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:18:13

2729

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:18:41

2109

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:18:43

1386

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:19:07

1307

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:19:41

1974

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:19:47

13

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:21:41

2014

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:21:41

30

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:23:41

1736

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:23:47

2029

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:26:00

1255

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:26:00

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:28:00

735

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:28:00

700

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:28:00

536

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:29:16

55

30/05/2024

30/05/2024

16:29:26

842

30/05/2024


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.