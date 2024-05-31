DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 30th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7200 GBP1.4620 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7080 GBP1.4540 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7158 GBP1.4593

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,582,502 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,414 1.7120 XDUB 09:11:49 00028951269TRDU1 1,492 1.7120 XDUB 09:11:49 00028951268TRDU1 1,593 1.7120 XDUB 09:11:49 00028951270TRDU1 4,732 1.7120 XDUB 09:11:49 00028951267TRDU1 2,156 1.7080 XDUB 09:49:04 00028951746TRDU1 2,214 1.7080 XDUB 09:49:04 00028951745TRDU1 777 1.7180 XDUB 10:44:43 00028952906TRDU1 777 1.7180 XDUB 10:44:43 00028952904TRDU1 873 1.7180 XDUB 10:44:43 00028952905TRDU1 1,380 1.7200 XDUB 11:35:03 00028953449TRDU1 2,384 1.7200 XDUB 11:35:03 00028953451TRDU1 2,758 1.7200 XDUB 11:35:03 00028953450TRDU1 4,393 1.7160 XDUB 12:02:44 00028953622TRDU1 923 1.7140 XDUB 12:31:30 00028953800TRDU1 1,145 1.7140 XDUB 12:31:30 00028953799TRDU1 269 1.7140 XDUB 13:24:10 00028954316TRDU1 670 1.7140 XDUB 13:24:10 00028954315TRDU1 3,286 1.7140 XDUB 13:24:10 00028954317TRDU1 317 1.7160 XDUB 14:08:07 00028954869TRDU1 208 1.7160 XDUB 14:10:31 00028954894TRDU1 5,626 1.7160 XDUB 14:10:31 00028954895TRDU1 2,254 1.7200 XDUB 14:43:47 00028956133TRDU1 34 1.7180 XDUB 14:50:27 00028956483TRDU1 1,177 1.7180 XDUB 14:50:27 00028956484TRDU1 1,500 1.7180 XDUB 14:50:27 00028956482TRDU1 3,631 1.7180 XDUB 14:50:27 00028956481TRDU1 2,211 1.7180 XDUB 15:15:07 00028957463TRDU1 2,249 1.7180 XDUB 15:15:07 00028957462TRDU1 2,155 1.7180 XDUB 15:39:27 00028958089TRDU1 2,208 1.7180 XDUB 15:39:27 00028958090TRDU1 2,120 1.7140 XDUB 16:10:53 00028959042TRDU1 2,226 1.7120 XDUB 16:10:55 00028959048TRDU1 526 1.7200 XDUB 16:22:43 00028959540TRDU1 3,322 1.7200 XDUB 16:22:43 00028959539TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,463 1.4540 XLON 08:59:41 00028951168TRDU1 598 1.4540 XLON 09:12:20 00028951275TRDU1 2,621 1.4540 XLON 09:12:20 00028951276TRDU1 162 1.4540 XLON 09:12:21 00028951277TRDU1 55 1.4540 XLON 09:12:21 00028951278TRDU1 55 1.4540 XLON 10:27:08 00028952649TRDU1 1,495 1.4560 XLON 10:28:09 00028952669TRDU1 995 1.4560 XLON 10:28:09 00028952670TRDU1 39 1.4560 XLON 10:28:09 00028952671TRDU1 4,587 1.4620 XLON 11:35:03 00028953452TRDU1 2,491 1.4620 XLON 11:35:03 00028953453TRDU1 315 1.4600 XLON 13:55:21 00028954696TRDU1 1,500 1.4600 XLON 14:10:31 00028954892TRDU1 1,067 1.4600 XLON 14:10:31 00028954893TRDU1 990 1.4600 XLON 14:38:03 00028955915TRDU1 2,251 1.4620 XLON 14:43:15 00028956121TRDU1 285 1.4620 XLON 14:43:15 00028956122TRDU1 55 1.4600 XLON 14:50:26 00028956480TRDU1 1,385 1.4600 XLON 15:43:53 00028958170TRDU1 795 1.4600 XLON 15:43:53 00028958171TRDU1 2,180 1.4600 XLON 15:43:53 00028958172TRDU1 791 1.4600 XLON 15:43:53 00028958173TRDU1 67 1.4600 XLON 15:43:53 00028958174TRDU1 3,614 1.4600 XLON 15:43:53 00028958175TRDU1 42 1.4600 XLON 15:43:53 00028958176TRDU1 964 1.4560 XLON 16:11:34 00028959061TRDU1 1,000 1.4560 XLON 16:14:14 00028959178TRDU1 474 1.4560 XLON 16:14:28 00028959197TRDU1 2,664 1.4620 XLON 16:27:11 00028959736TRDU1

