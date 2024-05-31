Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
31-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7200     GBP1.4620 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7080     GBP1.4540 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7158     GBP1.4593

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,582,502 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,414      1.7120        XDUB     09:11:49      00028951269TRDU1 
1,492      1.7120        XDUB     09:11:49      00028951268TRDU1 
1,593      1.7120        XDUB     09:11:49      00028951270TRDU1 
4,732      1.7120        XDUB     09:11:49      00028951267TRDU1 
2,156      1.7080        XDUB     09:49:04      00028951746TRDU1 
2,214      1.7080        XDUB     09:49:04      00028951745TRDU1 
777       1.7180        XDUB     10:44:43      00028952906TRDU1 
777       1.7180        XDUB     10:44:43      00028952904TRDU1 
873       1.7180        XDUB     10:44:43      00028952905TRDU1 
1,380      1.7200        XDUB     11:35:03      00028953449TRDU1 
2,384      1.7200        XDUB     11:35:03      00028953451TRDU1 
2,758      1.7200        XDUB     11:35:03      00028953450TRDU1 
4,393      1.7160        XDUB     12:02:44      00028953622TRDU1 
923       1.7140        XDUB     12:31:30      00028953800TRDU1 
1,145      1.7140        XDUB     12:31:30      00028953799TRDU1 
269       1.7140        XDUB     13:24:10      00028954316TRDU1 
670       1.7140        XDUB     13:24:10      00028954315TRDU1 
3,286      1.7140        XDUB     13:24:10      00028954317TRDU1 
317       1.7160        XDUB     14:08:07      00028954869TRDU1 
208       1.7160        XDUB     14:10:31      00028954894TRDU1 
5,626      1.7160        XDUB     14:10:31      00028954895TRDU1 
2,254      1.7200        XDUB     14:43:47      00028956133TRDU1 
34        1.7180        XDUB     14:50:27      00028956483TRDU1 
1,177      1.7180        XDUB     14:50:27      00028956484TRDU1 
1,500      1.7180        XDUB     14:50:27      00028956482TRDU1 
3,631      1.7180        XDUB     14:50:27      00028956481TRDU1 
2,211      1.7180        XDUB     15:15:07      00028957463TRDU1 
2,249      1.7180        XDUB     15:15:07      00028957462TRDU1 
2,155      1.7180        XDUB     15:39:27      00028958089TRDU1 
2,208      1.7180        XDUB     15:39:27      00028958090TRDU1 
2,120      1.7140        XDUB     16:10:53      00028959042TRDU1 
2,226      1.7120        XDUB     16:10:55      00028959048TRDU1 
526       1.7200        XDUB     16:22:43      00028959540TRDU1 
3,322      1.7200        XDUB     16:22:43      00028959539TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,463      1.4540        XLON     08:59:41      00028951168TRDU1 
598       1.4540        XLON     09:12:20      00028951275TRDU1 
2,621      1.4540        XLON     09:12:20      00028951276TRDU1 
162       1.4540        XLON     09:12:21      00028951277TRDU1 
55        1.4540        XLON     09:12:21      00028951278TRDU1 
55        1.4540        XLON     10:27:08      00028952649TRDU1 
1,495      1.4560        XLON     10:28:09      00028952669TRDU1 
995       1.4560        XLON     10:28:09      00028952670TRDU1 
39        1.4560        XLON     10:28:09      00028952671TRDU1 
4,587      1.4620        XLON     11:35:03      00028953452TRDU1 
2,491      1.4620        XLON     11:35:03      00028953453TRDU1 
315       1.4600        XLON     13:55:21      00028954696TRDU1 
1,500      1.4600        XLON     14:10:31      00028954892TRDU1 
1,067      1.4600        XLON     14:10:31      00028954893TRDU1 
990       1.4600        XLON     14:38:03      00028955915TRDU1 
2,251      1.4620        XLON     14:43:15      00028956121TRDU1 
285       1.4620        XLON     14:43:15      00028956122TRDU1 
55        1.4600        XLON     14:50:26      00028956480TRDU1 
1,385      1.4600        XLON     15:43:53      00028958170TRDU1 
795       1.4600        XLON     15:43:53      00028958171TRDU1 
2,180      1.4600        XLON     15:43:53      00028958172TRDU1 
791       1.4600        XLON     15:43:53      00028958173TRDU1 
67        1.4600        XLON     15:43:53      00028958174TRDU1 
3,614      1.4600        XLON     15:43:53      00028958175TRDU1 
42        1.4600        XLON     15:43:53      00028958176TRDU1 
964       1.4560        XLON     16:11:34      00028959061TRDU1 
1,000      1.4560        XLON     16:14:14      00028959178TRDU1 
474       1.4560        XLON     16:14:28      00028959197TRDU1 
2,664      1.4620        XLON     16:27:11      00028959736TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 324957 
EQS News ID:  1914863 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
