Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
31.05.24
08:06 Uhr
1,760 Euro
-0,050
-2,76 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
31.05.2024 | 08:31
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Preliminary Results Announcement

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Preliminary Results Announcement 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Preliminary Results Announcement 
31-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 May 2024 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Notice of Preliminary Results announcement 
 
Halfords Group plc, ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and 
products, today announces that it will be issuing its preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2024 on 
Thursday 27 June 2024. 
 
 
 
 
 
Enquiries 
Investors & Analysts (Halfords) 
Neil Ferris, Director of IR and ESG +44 (0) 7483 457 415 
 
Media (Powerscourt)         +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 
Rob Greening             halfords@powerscourt-group.com 
Nick Hayns 
Elizabeth Kittle

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 385 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 639 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 273 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National) and 495 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary, Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients in the US and Europe.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 324922 
EQS News ID:  1914691 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914691&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
