Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
31.05.24
08:44 Uhr
5,710 Euro
+0,078
+1,38 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6705,72408:58
0,0000,00008:54
PR Newswire
31.05.2024 | 08:48
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New number of shares and votes in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) as of May 31, 2024, amounts to 3,348,251,735, of which 261,755,983 are A shares and 3,086,495,752 are B shares. The total number of votes is 570,405,558.2 of which the A shares represent 261,755,983 votes and the B shares represent 308,649,575.2 votes.

The increase in the number of shares and votes is a result of the company's issue of 4.1 million C shares completed in May 2024. The C shares have subsequently been repurchased by the company and converted into B shares by virtue of a conversion clause in the articles of association. This is in accordance with the resolution by the AGM 2024 to expand the treasury stock as part of the financing of the Long-Term Variable Compensation Program LTV I 2023 for the company's executive team. The company currently holds 15,579,561 B shares as treasury stock.

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CEST on May 31, 2024.

FOLLOW US:
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions and Global Communications Platform. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson,c3988687

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3988687/2822571.pdf

New number of shares and votes in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-302160431.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.