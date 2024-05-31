

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) reported that, on a 53-week basis, fiscal 2024 profit before tax was 811.2 million pounds compared to 486.7 million pounds, for 52-week period last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 10.45 pence compared to 3.65 pence.



Profit before tax and adjusting items for the 53-week period was 917.2 million pounds, down 7.5%. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 12.14 pence, down 9.1%. Revenue increased 2.7% to 10.4 billion pounds. Sales growth in constant currency was 2.9%. Organic sales growth was 9.0%. The Group noted that the percentage changes are on an unaudited 52-week basis.



Régis Schultz, Chief Executive Officer of JD Sports Fashion Plc, said: 'We have started the new financial year with first quarter in line with our expectations in a volatile market and we are on track to deliver our profit guidance for the full year.'



The Board proposed a final dividend of 0.6 pence per ordinary share. This proposed final dividend takes the proposed total dividend for the period to 0.9 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 12.5% on the prior period. The proposed final dividend will be paid on 12 July 2024 to all shareholders on the register at 14 June 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken