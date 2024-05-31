Evolution Mining is moving forward on a AUD 7 billion ($4. 64 billion) plan to build a 2 GW/20 GWh pumped hydro electricity generation facility in the pit of a 20-year-old gold mine in Australia. From pv magazine Australia Evolution Mining has filed an environmental impact statement for the proposed 2 GW/20 GWh Mount Rawdon Pumped Hydro Project with the Queensland Coordinator-General's office. The Mount Rawdon project, which was declared a coordinated project by the Queensland Coordinator General in 2022, is being jointly developed by Evolution Mining and financial consultancy ICA Partners. The ...

