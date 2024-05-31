An Indian-US research team has fabricated a four-terminal perovskite-cadmium telluride tandem solar cell by utilizing a highly conductive and sputtered transparent electrode to increase the current density of the bottom cell. The tandem device combines a 18. 3%-efficient top perovskite cell and a 19. 53%-efficient cadmium telluride bottom device. An international research group led by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has developed a four-terminal (4T) tandem solar cell based on a top cell with a perovskite absorber and a bottom device made of cadmium telluride (CdTe). "Perovskite materials ...

