Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has revealed plans to buy France-based Neoen for €6. 1 billion ($6. 6 billion). From pv magazine France Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has started exclusive negotiations with the main shareholders of Neoen to acquire a 53. 32% stake in the French renewable energy company. If finalized, the deal would give Brookfield Asset Management a 100% stake in Neoen. Brookfield offered €39. 85 per share, for a total of around €6. 1 billion. "The acquisition of Neoen strengthens Brookfield's global reach, while diversifying its activities in key renewable energy ...

