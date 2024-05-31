DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQD LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 214.8525 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19299 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN Sequence No.: 324997 EQS News ID: 1915031 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 31, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)