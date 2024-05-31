DJ Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc (DSUS LN) Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.1563 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 134096 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 324983 EQS News ID: 1915003 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915003&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)