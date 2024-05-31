DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8G LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 30-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 540.2354 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 118483 CODE: CW8G LN ISIN: LU1681043672 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LN Sequence No.: 325077 EQS News ID: 1915197 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915197&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)