Dell Technologies Delivers First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

First quarter revenue of $22.2 billion, up 6% year over year

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) revenue of $9.2 billion, up 22% year over year, with record servers and networking revenue of $5.5 billion, up 42%

Client Solutions Group (CSG) revenue of $12.0 billion, flat year over year, with commercial client revenue at $10.2 billion, up 3%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.32, up 67% year over year, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.27, down 3%

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter. Revenue was $22.2 billion, up 6% year over year. Operating income was $920 million and non-GAAP operating income was $1.5 billion, down 14% and 8% year over year, respectively. Cash flow from operations was $1.0 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $1.32, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.27, up 67% and down 3% year over year, respectively.

Dell returned $1.1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends and ended the quarter with $7.3 billion in cash and investments.

"We again demonstrated our ability to execute and deliver strong cash flow, with AI continuing to drive new growth," said Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "Revenue was up 6% at $22.2 billion, servers and networking revenue was up 42%, and we generated $7.9 billion of cash flow from operations over the last 12 months."

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results



Three Months Ended





May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023

Change

(in millions, except per share amounts

and percentages; unaudited)











Net revenue $ 22,244

$ 20,922

6 % Operating income $ 920

$ 1,069

(14) % Net income $ 955

$ 578

65 % Change in cash from operating activities $ 1,043

$ 1,777

(41) % Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.32

$ 0.79

67 %











Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,474

$ 1,598

(8) % Non-GAAP net income $ 923

$ 963

(4) % Adjusted free cash flow $ 623

$ 687

(9) % Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 1.27

$ 1.31

(3) %



Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) delivered first quarter revenue of $9.2 billion, up 22% year over year. Servers and networking revenue was a record $5.5 billion, up 42%, with demand strength across AI and traditional servers. Storage revenue was flat at $3.8 billion. Operating income was $736 million.

Client Solutions Group (CSG) delivered first quarter revenue of $12.0 billion, flat year over year. Commercial client revenue was $10.2 billion, up 3% year over year, and Consumer revenue was $1.8 billion, down 15%. Operating income was $732 million.

"No company is better positioned than Dell to bring AI to the enterprise," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "Servers and networking hit record revenue in Q1, with our AI-optimized server orders increasing sequentially to $2.6 billion, shipments up more than 100% to $1.7 billion, and backlog growing more than 30% to $3.8 billion."

Dell Technologies World

On May 20, Dell expanded the industry's broadest AI solutions portfolio from desktop to data center to cloud with innovations designed to accelerate AI adoption and innovation:

The Dell AI Factory combines Dell infrastructure, solutions and services optimized for AI workloads with an open ecosystem of partners including NVIDIA, Meta, Microsoft and Hugging Face.

combines Dell infrastructure, solutions and services optimized for AI workloads with an open ecosystem of partners including NVIDIA, Meta, Microsoft and Hugging Face. The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA includes the new PowerEdge XE9680L server, which offers direct liquid cooling in a 4U form factor and can support 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in a single rack - 33% more GPU density per node compared to the XE9680.

includes the new server, which offers direct liquid cooling in a 4U form factor and can support 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in a single rack - 33% more GPU density per node compared to the XE9680. Dell PowerStore software updates give customers up to a 66% performance boost, native sync replication for file and block and improved multicloud data mobility capabilities.

software updates give customers up to a 66% performance boost, native sync replication for file and block and improved multicloud data mobility capabilities. New AI PCs are Copilot+ and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Elite and Snapdragon® X Plus processors, delivering exceptional battery life and AI performance.

Operating Segments Results



Three Months Ended





May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023

Change

(in millions, except percentages;

unaudited) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):









Net revenue:









Servers and networking $ 5,466

$ 3,837

42 % Storage 3,761

3,756

- % Total ISG net revenue $ 9,227

$ 7,593

22 %











Operating Income:









ISG operating income $ 736

$ 740

(1) % % of ISG net revenue 8.0 %

9.7 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 50 %

45 %















Client Solutions Group (CSG):









Net revenue:









Commercial $ 10,154

$ 9,862

3 % Consumer 1,813

2,121

(15) % Total CSG net revenue $ 11,967

$ 11,983

- %











Operating Income:









CSG operating income $ 732

$ 892

(18) % % of CSG net revenue 6.1 %

7.4 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 50 %

55 %





Conference call information

As previously announced, the company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance and financial guidance on May 30 at 3:30 p.m. CDT. Prior to the start of the conference call, prepared remarks and a presentation containing additional financial and operating information prior to financial guidance may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.delltechnologies.com/news-events/upcoming-events.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the final remarks and presentation with financial guidance will be available following the broadcast, and an archived version will be available at the same location for one year.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release presents information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc., non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights (in millions, except percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023

Change Net revenue:









Products $ 16,127

$ 15,036

7 % Services 6,117

5,886

4 % Total net revenue 22,244

20,922

6 % Cost of net revenue:









Products 13,766

12,375

11 % Services 3,672

3,529

4 % Total cost of net revenue 17,438

15,904

10 % Gross margin 4,806

5,018

(4) % Operating expenses:









Selling, general, and administrative 3,123

3,261

(4) % Research and development 763

688

11 % Total operating expenses 3,886

3,949

(2) % Operating income 920

1,069

(14) % Interest and other, net (373)

(364)

(2) % Income before income taxes 547

705

(22) % Income tax expense (benefit) (408)

127

(421) % Net income 955

578

65 % Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ 960

$ 583

65 %











Percentage of Total Net Revenue:









Gross margin 21.6 %

24.0 %



Selling, general, and administrative 14.1 %

15.6 %



Research and development 3.4 %

3.3 %



Operating expenses 17.5 %

18.9 %



Operating income 4.1 %

5.1 %



Income before income taxes 2.5 %

3.4 %



Net income 4.3 %

2.8 %



Income tax rate (74.6) %

18.0 %





Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)



May 3, 2024

February 2, 2024 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,830

$ 7,366 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $66 and $71 8,563

9,343 Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $86 and $79 4,660

4,643 Inventories 4,782

3,622 Other current assets 10,792

10,973 Total current assets 34,627

35,947 Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,237

6,432 Long-term investments 1,293

1,316 Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $109 and $91 5,941

5,877 Goodwill 19,640

19,700 Intangible assets, net 5,538

5,701 Other non-current assets 6,914

7,116 Total assets $ 80,190

$ 82,089







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 6,098

$ 6,982 Accounts payable 20,586

19,389 Accrued and other 6,016

6,805 Short-term deferred revenue 15,034

15,318 Total current liabilities 47,734

48,494 Long-term debt 19,382

19,012 Long-term deferred revenue 13,116

13,827 Other non-current liabilities 2,681

3,065 Total liabilities 82,913

84,398 Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,822)

(2,404) Non-controlling interests 99

95 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,723)

(2,309) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 80,190

$ 82,089

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 955

$ 578 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 88

1,199 Change in cash from operating activities 1,043

1,777 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (39)

(15) Maturities and sales of investments 119

19 Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (596)

(701) Other 60

13 Change in cash from investing activities (456)

(684) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from the issuance of common stock -

2 Repurchases of common stock (700)

(240) Repurchases of common stock for employee tax withholdings (521)

(306) Payments of dividends and dividend equivalents (336)

(276) Proceeds from debt 2,992

2,521 Repayments of debt (3,477)

(3,698) Debt-related costs and other, net (35)

(5) Change in cash from financing activities (2,077)

(2,002) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (55)

(58) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,545)

(967) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 7,507

8,894 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 5,962

$ 7,927

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)



Three Months Ended





May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023

Change Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):









Net revenue:









Servers and networking $ 5,466

$ 3,837

42 % Storage 3,761

3,756

- % Total ISG net revenue $ 9,227

$ 7,593

22 %











Operating Income:









ISG operating income $ 736

$ 740

(1) % % of ISG net revenue 8.0 %

9.7 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 50 %

45 %















Client Solutions Group (CSG):









Net revenue:









Commercial $ 10,154

$ 9,862

3 % Consumer 1,813

2,121

(15) % Total CSG net revenue $ 11,967

$ 11,983

- %











Operating Income:









CSG operating income $ 732

$ 892

(18) % % of CSG net revenue 6.1 %

7.4 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 50 %

55 %





Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended

May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023 Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:



Reportable segment net revenue $ 21,194

$ 19,576 Other businesses (a) 1,049

1,343 Unallocated transactions (b) 1

3 Total consolidated net revenue $ 22,244

$ 20,922







Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:





Reportable segment operating income $ 1,468

$ 1,632 Other businesses (a) 6

(36) Unallocated transactions (b) -

2 Amortization of intangibles (c) (168)

(203) Stock-based compensation expense (d) (210)

(225) Other corporate expenses (e) (176)

(101) Total consolidated operating income $ 920

$ 1,069

_________________ (a) Other businesses consists of: 1) Dell's resale of standalone VMware, Inc. products and services, "VMware Resale," 2) Secureworks, and 3) Virtustream, and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively. (b) Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments. (c) Amortization of intangibles includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction. (d) Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date. (e) Other corporate expenses consist primarily of severance expenses, payroll taxes associated with stock-based compensation, facility action costs, transaction-related expenses, impairment charges, and incentive charges related to equity investments.

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc., non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Selected Financial Measures (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023

% Change Net revenue $ 22,244

$ 20,922

6 % Non-GAAP gross margin $ 4,947

$ 5,164

(4) % % of net revenue 22.2 %

24.7 %



Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,473

$ 3,566

(3) % % of net revenue 15.6 %

17.1 %



Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,474

$ 1,598

(8) % % of net revenue 6.6 %

7.6 %



Non-GAAP net income $ 923

$ 963

(4) % % of net revenue 4.1 %

4.6 %



Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 1.27

$ 1.31

(3) %

Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)



Three Months Ended





May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023

% Change Gross margin $ 4,806

$ 5,018

(4) % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Amortization of intangibles 60

79



Stock-based compensation expense 38

38



Other corporate expenses 43

29



Non-GAAP gross margin $ 4,947

$ 5,164

(4) %











Operating expenses $ 3,886

$ 3,949

(2) % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Amortization of intangibles (108)

(124)



Stock-based compensation expense (172)

(187)



Other corporate expenses (133)

(72)



Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,473

$ 3,566

(3) %











Operating income $ 920

$ 1,069

(14) % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Amortization of intangibles 168

203



Stock-based compensation expense 210

225



Other corporate expenses 176

101



Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,474

$ 1,598

(8) %











Net income $ 955

$ 578

65 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Amortization of intangibles 168

203



Stock-based compensation expense 210

225



Other corporate expenses 170

98



Fair value adjustments on equity investments 30

15



Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (a) (610)

(156)



Non-GAAP net income $ 923

$ 963

(4) %

____________________ (a) Beginning in Fiscal 2025, our non-GAAP income tax is calculated using a fixed estimated annual tax rate.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended





May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023

% Change Earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies, Inc. - diluted $ 1.32

$ 0.79

67 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Amortization of intangibles 0.23

0.28



Stock-based compensation expense 0.29

0.30



Other corporate expenses 0.24

0.13



Fair value adjustments on equity investments 0.04

0.02



Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (a) (0.84)

(0.21)



Total non-GAAP adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests (0.01)

-



Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies, Inc. - diluted $ 1.27

$ 1.31

(3) %

____________________ (a) Beginning in Fiscal 2025, our non-GAAP income tax is calculated using a fixed estimated annual tax rate.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)





Three Months Ended







May 3, 2024

May 5, 2023

% Change Cash flow from operations

$ 1,043

$ 1,777

(41) % Non-GAAP adjustments:











Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, net (a)

(586)

(698)



Free cash flow

$ 457

$ 1,079

(58) %













Free cash flow

$ 457

$ 1,079

(58) % Non-GAAP adjustments:











Financing receivables (b)

165

(367)



Equipment under operating leases (c)

1

(25)



Adjusted free cash flow

$ 623

$ 687

(9) %

____________________ (a) Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs is net of proceeds from sales of facilities, land, and other assets. (b) Financing receivables represent the operating cash flow impact from the change in DFS financing receivables. (c) Equipment under operating leases represents the net change of capital expenditures and depreciation expense for DFS leases and contractually embedded leases identified within flexible consumption arrangements.

