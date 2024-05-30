Veeva Systems: Veeva Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $650.3M, up 24% Year Over Year;

Subscription Services Revenues of $534.0M, up 29% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2024.

"Thanks to our customers and the Veeva team we had an excellent start to the year," said CEO Peter Gassner. "We made major progress in Development Cloud, Commercial Cloud, and Data Cloud."

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results:

Revenues (1) : Total revenues for the first quarter were $650.3 million, up from $526.3 million one year ago, an increase of 24% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the first quarter were $534.0 million, up from $414.5 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year over year.

: Total revenues for the first quarter were $650.3 million, up from $526.3 million one year ago, an increase of 24% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the first quarter were $534.0 million, up from $414.5 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year over year. Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1)(2) : First quarter operating income was $155.2 million, compared to $61.5 million one year ago, an increase of 152% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $260.9 million, compared to $157.0 million one year ago, an increase of 66% year over year.

: First quarter operating income was $155.2 million, compared to $61.5 million one year ago, an increase of 152% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $260.9 million, compared to $157.0 million one year ago, an increase of 66% year over year. Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1)(2) : First quarter net income was $161.7 million, compared to $131.5 million one year ago, an increase of 23% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $247.0 million, compared to $147.9 million one year ago, an increase of 67% year over year.

: First quarter net income was $161.7 million, compared to $131.5 million one year ago, an increase of 23% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $247.0 million, compared to $147.9 million one year ago, an increase of 67% year over year. Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1)(2): For the first quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.98, compared to $0.81 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.50, compared to $0.91 one year ago.

"Our results in the first quarter exceeded our guidance on all metrics," said interim CFO and Board Director Tim Cabral. "We are investing for durable growth, and I am confident our commitment to customer success and product excellence will enable us to execute on the significant life sciences opportunity ahead."

Recent Highlights:

Three Top 20 Biopharmas Select Multiple Veeva Development Cloud Applications - Momentum continued in the quarter, with significant wins in clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety including three top 20 biopharma wins for multiple Development Cloud applications. All three wins included clinical, a critical area for the industry with a lot of potential and where the majority of Veeva's 11 clinical products are in the early stages of adoption.

- Momentum continued in the quarter, with significant wins in clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety including three top 20 biopharma wins for multiple Development Cloud applications. All three wins included clinical, a critical area for the industry with a lot of potential and where the majority of Veeva's 11 clinical products are in the early stages of adoption. Veeva Vault Basics Now Available - Vault Basics applications are preconfigured with industry standard processes and managed by Veeva with no implementation cost. This allows emerging biotechs to start with Development Cloud earlier in their lifecycle then graduate easily to full Development Cloud as they grow.

- Vault Basics applications are preconfigured with industry standard processes and managed by Veeva with no implementation cost. This allows emerging biotechs to start with Development Cloud earlier in their lifecycle then graduate easily to full Development Cloud as they grow. Vault CRM Suite Progress Continues - With a unique ability to bring together sales, marketing, and medical in a single Vault for connected customer data, content, and processes, the Vault CRM Suite can help the industry realize the vision of true customer centricity. Major progress toward this goal continued with the full availability of Vault CRM for all new customers in April. Multiple customers are already live and there were 13 CRM wins in the quarter. Veeva also announced planned availability dates for new applications in the Vault CRM Suite with Service Center coming in August and Campaign Manager in December.

- With a unique ability to bring together sales, marketing, and medical in a single Vault for connected customer data, content, and processes, the Vault CRM Suite can help the industry realize the vision of true customer centricity. Major progress toward this goal continued with the full availability of Vault CRM for all new customers in April. Multiple customers are already live and there were 13 CRM wins in the quarter. Veeva also announced planned availability dates for new applications in the Vault CRM Suite with Service Center coming in August and Campaign Manager in December. Better Commercial Data for the Industry with Veeva Data Cloud - Veeva added a record 21 new brands for Compass Patient in the first quarter, including its first seven-figure enterprise-wide win with a top 50 biopharma. It also signed the first Compass Prescriber and Compass National customers, following the products' release in January. Compass is gaining traction because it delivers data for in-office therapies and retail prescriptions, giving customers more complete and more accurate data than legacy alternatives. Veeva Link also continued to progress well, crossing the 100-customer mark, as the industry enhances engagement through real-time intelligence.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending July 31, 2024 as follows:

Total revenues between $666 and $669 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $265 and $267 million (3) .

. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.53 and $1.54 (3).

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 as follows:

Total revenues between $2,700 and $2,710 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of about $1,070 million (3) .

. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $6.16 (3).

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com . Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, May 30, 2024, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What: Veeva Systems Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results Conference Call When: Thursday, May 30, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Online Registration: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I8741326



Webcast: ir.veeva.com





















(1) The customer contracting change that standardized termination for convenience (TFC) rights in our master subscription agreements resulted in a change in the timing of revenue for certain customer contracts and reduced revenues, operating income and non-GAAP operating income, and net income and non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. (2) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details. (3) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the second fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2024 or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance, provided as of May 30, 2024, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 9 and 10 in our filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2024 which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



April 30,

2024

January 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,197,196

$ 703,487 Short-term investments 3,567,841

3,324,269 Accounts receivable, net 362,320

852,172 Unbilled accounts receivable 38,771

36,365 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,820

86,918 Total current assets 5,244,948

5,003,211 Property and equipment, net 58,042

58,532 Deferred costs, net 23,967

23,916 Lease right-of-use assets 44,583

45,602 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 58,231

63,017 Deferred income taxes 266,060

233,463 Other long-term assets 51,850

43,302 Total assets $ 6,187,558

$ 5,910,920







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 31,930

$ 31,513 Accrued compensation and benefits 38,755

43,433 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,187

32,980 Income tax payable 71,567

11,862 Deferred revenue 1,029,455

1,049,761 Lease liabilities 10,392

9,334 Total current liabilities 1,223,286

1,178,883 Deferred income taxes 705

2,052 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 45,351

46,441 Other long-term liabilities 28,835

38,720 Total liabilities 1,298,177

1,266,096 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,017,904

1,915,002 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,646)

(10,637) Retained earnings 2,902,121

2,740,457 Total stockholders' equity 4,889,381

4,644,824 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,187,558

$ 5,910,920

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

April 30,

2024

2023 Revenues:





Subscription services(4) $ 533,955

$ 414,546 Professional services and other(5) 116,390

111,779 Total revenues 650,345

526,325 Cost of revenues(6):





Cost of subscription services 78,148

67,575 Cost of professional services and other 95,736

99,088 Total cost of revenues 173,884

166,663 Gross profit 476,461

359,662 Operating expenses(6):





Research and development 162,711

146,960 Sales and marketing 97,301

88,503 General and administrative 61,277

62,669 Total operating expenses 321,289

298,132 Operating income 155,172

61,530 Other income, net 51,729

30,248 Income before income taxes 206,901

91,778 Income tax provision (benefit) 45,237

(39,743) Net income $ 161,664

$ 131,521 Net income per share:





Basic $ 1.00

$ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.98

$ 0.81 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:





Basic 161,421

159,852 Diluted 164,394

162,521 Other comprehensive income:





Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments $ (18,861)

$ 5,428 Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (1,148)

(58) Comprehensive income $ 141,655

$ 136,891







(4) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:





Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 261,316

$ 239,324 Veeva R&D Solutions 272,639

175,222 Total subscription services $ 533,955

$ 414,546







(5) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:





Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 48,772

$ 44,864 Veeva R&D Solutions 67,618

66,915 Total professional services and other $ 116,390

$ 111,779







(6) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Cost of revenues:





Cost of subscription services $ 1,554

$ 1,505 Cost of professional services and other 12,535

12,722 Research and development 41,743

38,906 Sales and marketing 23,043

20,135 General and administrative 17,036

17,451 Total stock-based compensation $ 95,911

$ 90,719

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

April 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 161,664

$ 131,521 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 8,499

7,549 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,783

3,060 Accretion of discount on short-term investments (6,187)

(3,407) Stock-based compensation 95,911

90,719 Amortization of deferred costs 3,803

5,052 Deferred income taxes (26,539)

(21,514) Loss on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative 1,082

180 Bad debt (recovery) expense (152)

155 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 490,004

289,960 Unbilled accounts receivable (2,406)

44,104 Deferred costs (3,854)

3,607 Other current and long-term assets 8,160

(36,298) Accounts payable 280

1,955 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,597

(3,344) Income taxes payable 59,705

(329) Deferred revenue (31,292)

(1,221) Operating lease liabilities (1,643)

(2,693) Other long-term liabilities 1,101

(3,120) Net cash provided by operating activities 763,516

505,936 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of short-term investments (777,831)

(612,492) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 513,929

318,056 Long-term assets (8,476)

(2,958) Net cash used in investing activities (272,378)

(297,394) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 28,434

15,233 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (24,606)

(16,625) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,828

(1,392) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,257)

19 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 493,709

207,169 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 706,670

889,650 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,200,379

$ 1,096,819







Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:





Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans $ 3,121

$ 62,089

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.

Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.

Litigation settlement. We exclude costs related to the settlement of certain litigation matters because they are non-recurring and outside the ordinary course of business. Because these costs are unrelated to our day-to-day business operations, we believe excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating results.

Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

April 30,



2024

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis $ 763,516

$ 505,936

Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans (3,121)

(62,089)

Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis $ 760,395

$ 443,847

Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis $ (272,378)

$ (297,394)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities on a GAAP basis $ 3,828

$ (1,392)











Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

April 30,



2024

2023

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 78,148

$ 67,575

Stock-based compensation expense (1,554)

(1,505)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,099)

(1,090)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 75,495

$ 64,980











Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 85.4 %

83.7 %

Stock-based compensation expense 0.3

0.4

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 85.9 %

84.3 %











Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 95,736

$ 99,088

Stock-based compensation expense (12,535)

(12,722)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (134)

(134)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 83,067

$ 86,232











Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 17.7 %

11.4 %

Stock-based compensation expense 10.8

11.4

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.1

0.2

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 28.6 %

23.0 %











Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 476,461

$ 359,662

Stock-based compensation expense 14,089

14,227

Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,233

1,224

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 491,783

$ 375,113











Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 73.3 %

68.3 %

Stock-based compensation expense 2.2

2.7

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.1

0.3

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 75.6 %

71.3 %











Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 162,711

$ 146,960

Stock-based compensation expense (41,743)

(38,906)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (28)

(28)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 120,940

$ 108,026













Three months ended

April 30,



2024

2023











Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 97,301

$ 88,503

Stock-based compensation expense (23,043)

(20,135)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,469)

(3,439)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 70,789

$ 64,929











General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 61,277

$ 62,669

Stock-based compensation expense (17,036)

(17,451)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (55)

(55)

Litigation settlement (5,000)

-

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 39,186

$ 45,163











Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 321,289

$ 298,132

Stock-based compensation expense (81,822)

(76,492)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,552)

(3,522)

Litigation settlement (5,000)

-

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 230,915

$ 218,118











Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 155,172

$ 61,530

Stock-based compensation expense 95,911

90,719

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,785

4,746

Litigation settlement 5,000

-

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 260,868

$ 156,995











Operating margin on a GAAP basis 23.9 %

11.7 %

Stock-based compensation expense 14.7

17.2

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.7

0.9

Litigation settlement 0.8

-

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 40.1 %

29.8 %











Net income on a GAAP basis $ 161,664

$ 131,521

Stock-based compensation expense 95,911

90,719

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,785

4,746

Litigation settlement 5,000

-

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(7) (20,408)

(79,064)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 246,952

$ 147,922











Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.98

$ 0.81

Stock-based compensation expense 0.58

0.56

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.03

0.03

Litigation settlement 0.03

-

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(7) (0.12)

(0.49)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.50

$ 0.91























(7) For the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

