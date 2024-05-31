VISIOMED GROUP: Visiomed Group significantly deleverages with the support of its main shareholder, strengthening its investment capacity

Interest payments (€216,000) linked to the loan granted by Perpetua Capital are voided

Debt of €1,750,000 is paid back through the exercise of BSAs held by Perpetua Capital

VISIOMED GROUP's financial debt is reduced to €5.7 million[1] from €7.9 million as of 31/12/2023

Paris, May 31, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative health technologies and services, announces a significant decrease of its financial debt with the support of its shareholder, Perpetua Capital SCSp.

VISIOMED GROUP had subscribed to a loan agreement granted by Perpetua Capital on 13 December 2022 for a total amount of €1,750,000. The loan had a maturity of 2 years with an annual interest rate of 9 %.

VISIOMED GROUP and Perpetua Capital have amended the loan agreement, voiding all accrued interest (€215,649 as of the date of the agreement), decreasing the amount due to €1,750,000, i.e. the nominal amount, with a payment period of 30 days following the amendment.

The debt owed by VISIOMED GROUP was repaid by offsetting the nominal amount with the exercise of 13,157,895 BSA Tranche 5, granting Perpetua Capital 13,157,895 new shares.

Following this operation:

The financial debt of VISIOMED GROUP is decreased to €5.7 million1 from €7.9 million as of 12/31/2023

The share capital of VISIOMED GROUP increased to 3,075,143.14 euros divided into 307,514,314 shares with a par value of 0.01 euros for each share

The number of exercisable BSA Tranche 5 is reduced from 16,914,750 to 3,756,855

About Visiomed Group

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis center accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centers in Saudi Arabia. Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomedgroup.com

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE Investor Relations Financial Press Relations visiomed@actus.fr fndiaye@actus.fr Tel: 01 53 67 36 78 Tel: 01 53 67 36 34

© Visiomed Group SA 2024. The brands mentioned are the property of their respective authors. Reproduction prohibited, even partial, without prior authorization.

[1]After taking into account the additional debt repayment of €0.3 million since January 1, 2024

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZtwYcaaZ5uYx21vlcdmbWVsmGiXlGOVm5KWyGpxlZadappgyGtml5rIZnFnlWpq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86054-alvmg-cp-loan-pp-bsa_vdef_eng-vdef.pdf