Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ7S | ISIN: FR0013481835 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V91
Frankfurt
31.05.24
09:11 Uhr
0,158 Euro
-0,012
-6,95 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISIOMED GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISIOMED GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1770,17810:13
Actusnews Wire
31.05.2024 | 09:53
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VISIOMED GROUP: Visiomed Group significantly deleverages with the support of its main shareholder, strengthening its investment capacity

  • Interest payments (€216,000) linked to the loan granted by Perpetua Capital are voided
  • Debt of €1,750,000 is paid back through the exercise of BSAs held by Perpetua Capital
  • VISIOMED GROUP's financial debt is reduced to €5.7 million[1] from €7.9 million as of 31/12/2023

Paris, May 31, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative health technologies and services, announces a significant decrease of its financial debt with the support of its shareholder, Perpetua Capital SCSp.

VISIOMED GROUP had subscribed to a loan agreement granted by Perpetua Capital on 13 December 2022 for a total amount of €1,750,000. The loan had a maturity of 2 years with an annual interest rate of 9 %.

VISIOMED GROUP and Perpetua Capital have amended the loan agreement, voiding all accrued interest (€215,649 as of the date of the agreement), decreasing the amount due to €1,750,000, i.e. the nominal amount, with a payment period of 30 days following the amendment.

The debt owed by VISIOMED GROUP was repaid by offsetting the nominal amount with the exercise of 13,157,895 BSA Tranche 5, granting Perpetua Capital 13,157,895 new shares.

Following this operation:

  • The financial debt of VISIOMED GROUP is decreased to €5.7 million1 from €7.9 million as of 12/31/2023
  • The share capital of VISIOMED GROUP increased to 3,075,143.14 euros divided into 307,514,314 shares with a par value of 0.01 euros for each share
  • The number of exercisable BSA Tranche 5 is reduced from 16,914,750 to 3,756,855

About Visiomed Group

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis center accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centers in Saudi Arabia. Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomedgroup.com

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIBFatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Investor RelationsFinancial Press Relations
visiomed@actus.frfndiaye@actus.fr
Tel: 01 53 67 36 78Tel: 01 53 67 36 34

© Visiomed Group SA 2024. The brands mentioned are the property of their respective authors. Reproduction prohibited, even partial, without prior authorization.

[1]After taking into account the additional debt repayment of €0.3 million since January 1, 2024

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZtwYcaaZ5uYx21vlcdmbWVsmGiXlGOVm5KWyGpxlZadappgyGtml5rIZnFnlWpq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86054-alvmg-cp-loan-pp-bsa_vdef_eng-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.